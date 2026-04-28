Kenya launches Mukuru digital classroom to boost digital learning

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ICT cabinet secretary, William Kabogo in an ICT classroom at Mukuru affordable housing where 20 new laptops have been donated.[Juliet Omelo]

The government has marked a major milestone in digital inclusion and education following the official launch of the Mukuru Digital Classroom at New Mukuru Primary School.

The initiative, unveiled as part of the Connected Africa Summit 2026, highlights how integrated digital infrastructure and strong partnerships are transforming learning and community development in underserved areas.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said the project reflects the government’s commitment to embedding technology in education and expanding access to digital skills.

“Kenya’s digital future begins in the classroom. Through initiatives like the Mukuru Digital Classroom, we are ensuring every learner, regardless of background, has the opportunity to gain the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy,” he said.

Located within the Mukuru Affordable Housing Complex, the digital classroom is equipped with 20 laptops and supported by the broader Mukuru ICT Hub.

The project is designed to enhance digital literacy, improve learning outcomes, and equip learners with skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The launch was led by Kabogo alongside John Tanui and brought together stakeholders from Huawei Kenya, Safaricom, as well as education officials and community representatives.

Ministers and senior government officials from across Africa and beyond, attending the summit in Nairobi, were also present.

Beyond the classroom, the initiative is anchored on a broader digital ecosystem at the Mukuru ICT Hub.

With the intervention by Huawei Kenya,the facility has been equipped with fibre-to-the-office connectivity, WiFi 7 access points, CCTV surveillance systems and a smart classroom screen (IdeaHub), creating an integrated environment that supports learning, safety and economic activity.

Affordable fibre packages, priced at nearly half of prevailing market rates, are also being extended to residents, allowing low-income households and small businesses to access reliable internet and participate in the digital economy.

Nyagitari Bosire, Tribe Lead for Fixed Data Products and Proposition at Safaricom, said connectivity remains central to modern education.

“Reliable connectivity is the foundation of modern learning.

Through strong partnerships, we are helping create connected classrooms that open up quality education opportunities for learners in underserved communities,” she said.

Freshina Morogo said technology, when deployed strategically, can help bridge inequality.

“Technology can be a powerful equaliser when applied where it is needed most. By supporting smart learning environments, we are helping build digital inclusion and laying a strong foundation for future-ready skills from an early age,” she said.

At the school level, the initiative has been welcomed as transformative.

Ruth Ogachi,the school principal, said access to digital tools would significantly improve both teaching and learning outcomes.

“The Mukuru Digital Classroom represents new possibilities for our learners and teachers. Access to digital tools will enrich learning, improve outcomes, and prepare our students for a fast-changing world,” she said.

Positioned as one of the flagship community impact projects showcased at the summit, the Mukuru Digital Classroom demonstrates how coordinated investments in infrastructure, education, and connectivity can help bridge learning gaps and empower underserved communities.

The project underscores the growing role of public-private partnerships in shaping Kenya’s digital future and building a generation equipped for the demands of a digital economy.