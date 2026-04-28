Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya launches Mukuru digital classroom to boost digital learning

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ICT cabinet secretary, William Kabogo in an ICT classroom at Mukuru affordable housing where 20 new laptops have been donated.[Juliet Omelo]

The government has marked a major milestone in digital inclusion and education following the official launch of the Mukuru  Digital Classroom at New Mukuru Primary School.

The initiative, unveiled as part of the  Connected Africa Summit 2026, highlights how integrated digital infrastructure and strong partnerships are transforming learning and community development in underserved areas.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said the project reflects the government’s commitment to embedding technology in education and expanding access to digital skills.

“Kenya’s digital future begins in the classroom. Through initiatives like the Mukuru Digital Classroom, we are ensuring every learner, regardless of background, has the opportunity to gain the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy,” he said.

Located within the Mukuru Affordable Housing Complex, the digital classroom is equipped with 20 laptops and supported by the broader Mukuru ICT Hub.

The project is designed to enhance digital literacy, improve learning outcomes, and equip learners with skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The launch was led by Kabogo alongside John Tanui and brought together stakeholders from Huawei Kenya, Safaricom, as well as education officials and community representatives.

Ministers and senior government officials from across Africa and beyond, attending the summit in Nairobi, were also present.

Beyond the classroom, the initiative is anchored on a broader digital ecosystem at the Mukuru ICT Hub.

With the intervention by Huawei Kenya,the facility has been equipped with fibre-to-the-office connectivity, WiFi 7 access points, CCTV surveillance systems and a smart classroom screen (IdeaHub), creating an integrated environment that supports learning, safety and economic activity.

Affordable fibre packages, priced at nearly half of prevailing market rates, are also being extended to residents, allowing low-income households and small businesses to access reliable internet and participate in the digital economy.

Nyagitari Bosire, Tribe Lead for Fixed Data Products and Proposition at Safaricom, said connectivity remains central to modern education.

“Reliable connectivity is the foundation of modern learning.

Through strong partnerships, we are helping create connected classrooms that open up quality education opportunities for learners in underserved communities,” she said.

Freshina Morogo said technology, when deployed strategically, can help bridge inequality.

“Technology can be a powerful equaliser when applied where it is needed most. By supporting smart learning environments, we are helping build digital inclusion and laying a strong foundation for future-ready skills from an early age,” she said.

At the school level, the initiative has been welcomed as transformative.

Ruth Ogachi,the school principal, said access to digital tools would significantly improve both teaching and learning outcomes.

“The Mukuru Digital Classroom represents new possibilities for our learners and teachers. Access to digital tools will enrich learning, improve outcomes, and prepare our students for a fast-changing world,” she said.

Positioned as one of the flagship community impact projects showcased at the summit, the Mukuru Digital Classroom demonstrates how coordinated investments in infrastructure, education, and connectivity can help bridge learning gaps and empower underserved communities.

The project underscores the growing role of public-private partnerships in shaping Kenya’s digital future and building a generation equipped for the demands of a digital economy.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Education Sector Mukuru Primary School Connected Africa Summit 2026 Education- Technology
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Business
By Nicholas Waitathu
12 mins ago
Style your kaftan for every occasion like a pro
Fashion and Beauty
By Molly Chebet
25 mins ago
Can love survive without physical attraction?
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved