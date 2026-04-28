Kisumu Stakeholders Target 250,000 Jobs for Women and Youth in Fisheries Value Chain Under AfCFTA Programme

Charles Ogwang, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Fisheries Marketing Authority, with Fisheries stakeholders, Kisumu, April 27, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Stakeholders in the fisheries sector gathered in Kisumu County on Monday to advance a regional initiative to transform fish trade across Africa, with a strong focus on women and youth empowerment, inclusive market access, and the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).