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Kisumu Stakeholders Target 250,000 Jobs for Women and Youth in Fisheries Value Chain Under AfCFTA Programme

By Rodgers Otiso | Apr. 28, 2026

Charles Ogwang, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Fisheries Marketing Authority, with Fisheries stakeholders, Kisumu, April 27, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Stakeholders in the fisheries sector gathered in Kisumu County on Monday to advance a regional initiative to transform fish trade across Africa, with a strong focus on women and youth empowerment, inclusive market access, and the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

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Related Topics

AfCFTA Fisheries Programme Blue Economy Kisumu County Fish Trade Jobs
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