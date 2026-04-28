Kisumu Stakeholders Target 250,000 Jobs for Women and Youth in Fisheries Value Chain Under AfCFTA Programme

Stakeholders in the fisheries sector gathered in Kisumu County on Monday to advance a regional initiative to transform fish trade across Africa, with a strong focus on women and youth empowerment, inclusive market access, and the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
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