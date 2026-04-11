Tuju's bizarre burial wishes

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has stirred public debate after announcing strict instructions regarding his burial, including barring state officers from attending his funeral and directing that he be laid to rest within 48 hours of his death.
Speaking at his rural home in Ralingo Village in Rarieda sub-county, Tuju told his kinsmen that he had already identified his final resting place within his homestead.
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