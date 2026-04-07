Matiang'i faces Gusii backlash over 'six-piece' Jubilee push

Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Presidential hopeful Dr Fred Matiang’i is facing mounting pressure from his Gusii backyard following his call for voters to elect only Jubilee Party candidates in the 2027 polls.

While addressing rallies across the region, Matiang’i has urged residents to back his presidential bid through the “six-piece” voting system, where voters elect candidates from one party across all six positions: President, governor, senator, MP, Woman Representative and MCA.