Kisumu launches Sh87m Pap Konami training centre to boost food security

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Kisumu governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

The Kisumu County government has commissioned the Sh87 million Pap Konami Agricultural Training Centre in West Seme, in a major push to strengthen food security and revitalise the local economy.

The facility is expected to enhance agricultural training, promote modern farming practices and improve livelihoods in a region long known for its strong farming traditions.

Construction of the project began in the 2021/2022 financial year and was implemented in three phases, with funding supporting key infrastructure, facilities and essential utilities.

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o said the institution is envisioned as a centre of excellence in climate-smart agriculture.

He noted the centre will serve as a hub for training extension officers, a platform for youth agripreneurship, and a site for research, demonstration and farmer field schools.

“This will ensure learning remains practical and responsive to real-world needs,” said Nyong’o.

He added that agriculture contributes about 16 per cent of the county’s gross income, underscoring its central role in the local economy.

"One in every two households here in Kisumu derive their livelihoods from agricultural value chains spanning crops, livestock, and fisheries. Clearly, this sector remains vital to our socio-economic development," he said.

Nyong’o, however, cited challenges such as climate change, pests and diseases, declining productivity, low youth participation and gaps in technical capacity.

"One of the most pressing challenges we face is the aging farming population. Our youth, who form the majority of our population, must be empowered to engage confidently and productively in agriculture," he said. He added: "The sustainability of our food systems depends on their active participation.In this regard, I call upon development partners, the private sector, and research institutions to collaborate with this college,through curriculum development, internships, technology transfer, and investment in infrastructure and innovation.

He noted the project aims to transform agriculture from subsistence to a modern, commercially viable and climate-resilient sector.

"It carries our commitment to transforming agriculture from

subsistence practice into a modern, commercially viable, and climate resilient sector. Importantly, this idea was not brought from outside; it emerged from the desires and vision of this very community," he said.

The governor said further work is needed to equip the institution and expand accommodation, laboratories and learning facilities.

He added that the investment aligns with the county’s development agenda, including food security, climate resilience, youth employment and the digital transformation of extension services.

He called on development partners, the private sector and research institutions to collaborate with the centre through curriculum development, internships, technology transfer and infrastructure investment. The county is also in the process of acquiring an additional 30 acres for future expansion.

In the long term, Nyong’o said the county is exploring a partnership with the Kenya School of Agriculture to integrate the facility as a constituent college.

"Such a partnership will strengthen academic and professional training while ensuring that practical training and

services for the local community remain accessible and relevant," he added.