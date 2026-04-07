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Ramula anti-mining protests leave two dead, homes torched

By Isaiah Gwengi | Apr. 7, 2026
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Two shot dead in Ramula [iStockphoto]

What began as a protest against a controversial gold mining project in Ramula, Gem Yala sub-county, has spiralled into deadly violence, leaving two people shot dead and at least five houses burnt overnight.

The two victims were shot during a confrontation between police and protesters who stormed Ramula Police Post, in a demonstration linked to opposition against the operations of Shanta Gold.

According to Gem Yala sub-county police commander Charles Wafula, the incident occurred on Monday at around 2:30 pm when a group of about 2,000 youths, some armed with crude weapons, blocked roads and advanced towards the police post.

Wafula said the protesters forcefully gained access to the station, pelting stones at officers, damaging vehicles, and attempting to set the administration block on fire.

"Our officers responded with tear gas but were overwhelmed by the crowd, leading to the fatal shooting of two individuals within the police compound," said Wafula, adding that several officers were also injured, including one who sustained serious facial injuries.

Authorities recovered a bottle of petrol and a matchbox believed to have been intended for arson at the station.

Hours after the deadly confrontation, violence spread into the night, with unknown individuals torching at least five houses in the area.

The targeted homes are said to belong to residents suspected of supporting the proposed gold mining project, pointing to a growing divide within the community.

The arson attacks have heightened fears of retaliatory violence and deepened tensions in the region, as families fled their homes amid uncertainty and insecurity.

The unrest is rooted in opposition to a resettlement programme by Shanta Gold, which is preparing for open-pit gold mining in Ramula.

The company has already begun constructing houses to relocate affected residents, with officials indicating that over 1,200 households will be displaced.

While the government maintains that relocation will be voluntary, sections of the community have raised concerns over compensation, housing standards, and lack of transparency in the process.

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Anti-Mining Protests Two Shot Dead Shanta Gold Kenya Limited Charles Wafula
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