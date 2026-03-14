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Pilot George Were laid to rest as family remembers a gentle, peace-loving father

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 14, 2026
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 From left: Joseph Were, Stacy Were and Emily Were. [Screengrab]

The late Col (Rtd) Capt. George Were  has been remembered as a peace-loving, gentle and hardworking father who loved his family and career.

Were died on February 28 in a helicopter crash in Nandi County, along with five others, including Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno.

His widow, children and leaders gathered in Sondu, Kisumu, on Saturday to bid him farewell.

Emily Were, speaking at the burial ceremony, revealed she learnt of her husband's death through social media before anyone officially informed her, and described him as a man who valued peace above all else.

"I tried to call Corporate Helicopters but I think they were also devastated and could not pick the phone. When I realised it was him on social media, my first instinct was to call my children," she recalled.

"He loved peace. No wonder his children nicknamed him 'Mpenda Amani.' When I stopped asking questions like where, how, or what time, I got my peace," she added, noting that Were "had a very big heart both to his family and my family."

His daughter Stacy remembered him for his kindness. "You had such a gentle heart, you cared deeply about the people around you and always showed love through your actions," Stacy observed.

Son Joseph described Were as more than a father. "No man on this earth can get the admiration as I have for you because you were not only a great father but also a great role model. You are the embodiment of how a man should treat his family," noted Joseph.

The other five victims were buried the previous Saturday.

Among leaders present at the burial were Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa and Oscar Sudi.

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