Nyanza leaders rally behind PS Omollo

Audio By Vocalize

Interior PS Raymond Omollo delivers an address during a visit to Rutune School in Nyeri County on March 1, 2026. [File Courtesy]

Nyanza leaders have rallied behind Interior PS Raymond Omollo, saying he deserves respect as President William Ruto’s point man in the region.

Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and former Nyatike lawmaker Omondi Anyanga said those attacking PS Omollo have no best interest of the region at heart.

The leaders singled out instances in which Dr Omollo had been accused of mobilising goons to disrupt opposition rallies, including in Homa Bay, where the PS has been accused of undermining Governor Gladys Wanga.

“What will it gain us by fighting the PS and ridiculing him in every funeral and rally? It is a shame that a hard-working civil servant is being fought by the very people he is working hard to serve,” Mr Anyanga said.

“In any society, there will always be differences. But the worst you can do is to wash your dirty linen in public. As the Luo community, we should learn to address our issues internally without causing unnecessary ruckus in public, which only serves to embarrass us,” Mr Gumbo said.

Two weeks ago, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino claimed the PS had organised goons to prevent ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and his wing of the party from accessing Kakamega, where they had organized a Linda Mwananchi rally.

In Homa Bay, some local politicians, including Majority Leader Richard Ogindo, have been pointing accusing fingers at the PS over disquiet in the county government. Some locals claim that Dr Omollo is working against Ms Wanga.

But speaking to the press separately by telephone yesterday, Mr Anyanga and Mr Gumbo said, with Nyanza having a few slots in government, “there’s no way we should be our own enemies at a time the region is yearning to thrive economically.”

The leaders, at the same time, declared that Nyanza is “fully behind the broad-based government” and would support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027. They said the region was safe in the broad-based government where the late ODM Raila Odinga had entrusted their political destiny, courtesy of the 10-point agenda signed between UDA and ODM.

“We need unity. That’s the spirit that will transform Nyanza and Kenya at large,” said Mr Anyanga. Mr Gumbo, who chairs the Kenya Sugar Board, urged Kenyans to ignore Siaya Governor James Orengo, terming him the “most selfish leader of our time.” Governor Orengo is backing the Sifuna-led wing of ODM.