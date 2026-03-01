PS Omollo warns of arrests, prosecution over political rally chaos

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo delivers an address during a visit to Rutune School in Nyeri County on March 1, 2026. [MINA]

The government has warned of arrests and prosecution of mobilizers behind violence during political rallies after more cases were reported recently, as the country slowly enters the 2027 election campaign season.

Speaking in Nyeri on Sunday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo declared zero tolerance for the acts that have left some supporters of the politicians dead or injured.

He maintained that violence, hooliganism, and unlawful mobilization will be countered firmly by state security agencies and suspects arraigned.

“This administration reaffirms its position that hooliganism and disorder will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and security agencies remain vigilant in ensuring accountability and maintaining public order,” said Omollo.

He further dismissed allegations linking his office to some of the chaos during rallies organised by parties opposing the government.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with KTN on Monday, February 24, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino accused Omollo of commanding a group of goons, saying it warranted his dismissal from the role.

“The first person to bear responsibility, who should be sacked and charged, is Raymond Omollo. The PS of insecurity and goons administration in the country is him,” Babu stated.

Chaotic scenes were reported during the Linda Mwananchi rallies in Kitengela and Mbale, and during the United Opposition’s tour of the Gusii region last month.

At least two people died from the gatherings.

PS Omollo denied involvement with the incidents, challenging his accusers to seek legal remedies.

“I don’t participate or engage in such. The characters (accusers) know what they are talking about. If they are law-abiding, they know what should happen,” he said.

At the same time, he lauded Nyeri County’s high Primary to Junior Secondary School transition rate of 99 per cent, noting that more engagement with parents and local communities was necessary for full enrollment.

Also present were the area Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Energy PS Alex Wachira.