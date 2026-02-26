Homa Bay MCAs ousted from committees 'after meeting PS Omollo'

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

The simmering supremacy battle between Gladys Wanga and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has taken a fresh twist after four Homa Bay MCAs were removed from House committees for allegedly meeting Dr Omollo.

The affected MCAs are Boaz Kiri (North Kabuoch Ward), Tony Otieno (Arujo), Vickins Bondo (West Kasipul), and Pauline Omogi (nominated).

The county legislators said they were ousted because they met the Interior PS two weeks ago.

According to Bondo, who served on the Water, Agriculture, Justice, and Legal Affairs committees, they were removed without being given any reasons.

He said they concluded that the decision stemmed from their meeting with Dr. Omollo.

“Some of our colleagues were not happy when they saw us with PS Omollo. They started thinking of punishing us,” Bondo said.

He described their removal as illegal.

“What happened is illegal because we were not told any reason for the ouster,” he said.

Bondo argued that meeting Dr. Omollo was not a crime.

“We are in a broad-based government, and we are told to work together with government officials. Is Dr. Omollo not part of the broad-based government?” he asked.

Otieno was removed from the Delegated County Legislation Committee, as well as the Trade, Lands, Powers and Privileges Committee and the House Business Committee.

He said they were being perceived as rebels within the County Assembly.

The MCA wrote to Speaker Polycarp Okombo seeking clarification over their removal.

“I have sought an explanation from the Speaker on the standing orders used to execute this ouster,” Otieno said.

Mr. Kiri termed the decision disrespectful to elected leaders.

“I am an elected leader, and I am free to interact with anyone as long as I don’t break the law,” Kiri said. However, Speaker Okombo denied claims that the MCAs were removed because they met PS Omollo.

“An MCA can be removed from committees upon violation of the county assembly standing orders, but not because of meeting a government official,” Okombo said.

He said the changes were made to improve performance in the County Assembly.

“That allegation of removal because they met a government official is false,” he added.

The ousted MCAs were part of a team that visited Dr. Omollo on 6 February to discuss several issues, including the re-election campaign of President William Ruto.