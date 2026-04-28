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KUPPET raises alarm over security of teachers in North Eastern

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 28, 2026
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Kenya Union of Post Primary Education (KUPPET) Secretary General Akello Misori in media briefing on April 28, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has raised concern over the  safety of teachers deployed in Garissa County and other parts of the North Eastern region, warning that worsening insecurity is forcing some to abandon their work stations.

KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori has urged the government to strengthen security measures to protect teachers serving in volatile areas, as schools open for second term. 

“As schools open for the second term of this academic year, we urge the government to take extra measures to assure the security of teachers stationed in Garissa County and the larger North Eastern region,” said Misori. 

The union says recurring insecurity in northern Kenya has repeatedly disrupted learning, with non-local teachers often seeking transfers or leaving their posts due to safety fears. Teachers have previously been caught up in banditry attacks, violent clashes and terror-related incidents.

KUPPET further said several teachers had recently been affected, including three female post-primary teachers whose families were attacked by armed gangs.

“The teachers were sexually assaulted right in front of their family members,” the union said, terming the incident a serious violation of human rights and dignity.

The union also said teachers travelling to their stations have been targeted on the Nairobi-Garissa Highway, a key but insecure transport route.

“Other teachers were attacked while traveling on the Nairobi-Garissa Highway. Some sustained injuries while others had their journeys cut short by the violence,” Misori said.

KUPPET has also cited poor infrastructure and difficult travel conditions, saying some teachers spend days on the road or incur high transport costs to reach their stations.

The union urged teachers returning from holidays to exercise caution, while calling on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and other agencies to coordinate efforts to improve safety.

“Given the serious physical, emotional and mental pain the teachers face and the multifaceted security challenges in the region, we urge the Teachers Service Commission to partner with other government agencies in assuring the security of teachers."

It also warned against disciplinary action on teachers who delay reporting to work due to security concerns.

“No teacher in North Eastern should be punished for exercising caution amid the growing insecurity in the region,” Misori said.

The union further condemned what it called ongoing killings and rights abuses, calling for action against political leaders accused of inciting violence.

“We demand action against political leaders inciting further violence in the guise of defending their people,” said Misori.

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KUPPET KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori Teachers Security Teachers In North Eastern
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