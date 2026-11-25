Audio By Vocalize

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (right) with Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira during the fifth Kenya-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation meeting in Nairobi on November 25, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya and Zimbabwe will sign seven agreements on trade, customs, housing and immigration as the two countries seek to expand commerce and strengthen bilateral cooperation across key shared areas.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced the planned agreements after co-chairing the ministerial session of the fifth Kenya-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) in Nairobi on Wednesday with Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira.

The agreements will be presented for signing on Friday, November 27, in the presence of President William Ruto and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa, who are expected to lead the inaugural session of the Binational Commission.

Mudavadi said the two countries had finalised eight legal instruments, with one already signed.

The memorandum of understanding establishing the Binational Commission was signed by Mudavadi and Murwira on Wednesday, elevating bilateral relations to a higher level of political engagement.

The seven remaining agreements cover cooperation between Kenya's export promotion agency and Zimbabwe's trade promotion agency, mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, affordable housing and urban development, diplomatic training, immigration, arts, culture and heritage, and cooperation between the Kenya News Agency and Zimbabwe's Inter-Africa News Agency.

The new framework is expected to provide a platform for the two countries to coordinate political, economic and diplomatic engagements while strengthening implementation of their bilateral commitments.

Trade and investment are among the main priorities, with Kenya and Zimbabwe targeting annual bilateral trade of US$70 million by the end of 2026.

Trade between the two countries stood at US$57.6 million in 2025, comprising Kenyan exports worth US$32.1 million and imports from Zimbabwe valued at US$25.5 million.

Mudavadi said achieving the target would require better trade logistics, stronger private-sector participation and deliberate promotion of products from both countries.

“We have agreed that this will be achieved through a structured, predictable and private sector-driven approach,” he said.

He identified closer cooperation between export promotion agencies, easier customs procedures and greater use of regional trade arrangements as measures to expand commercial opportunities.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation between manufacturers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, while encouraging businesses to explore opportunities in each other's markets.

The trade arrangements will also draw on regional frameworks, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Tripartite Free Trade Area.

Beyond trade, the two sides discussed improving air connectivity and facilitating the movement of people through closer immigration cooperation.

Mudavadi said the proposed framework would address work permits, entry and exit procedures and the duration of stay for citizens of both countries.

Other areas discussed included energy, health, education, skills development, agriculture, environmental protection, digital transformation, culture, labour, security and administrative justice.

On regional and international affairs, Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to working with Zimbabwe on peace, stability and regional integration through the African Union and other multilateral platforms.

Mudavadi urged ministries, departments and agencies in both countries to prioritise implementation of the agreements, with clear responsibilities and timelines.

He said the success of the partnership would depend on translating the commitments reached during the meeting into practical benefits for citizens.

The elevation of the Joint Permanent Commission to a Binational Commission follows an agreement reached during President Ruto's State Visit to Zimbabwe in April 2024 to strengthen political coordination and economic cooperation between the two countries.