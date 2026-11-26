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Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing chair and Migori Senator Eddy Oketch during the sitting on November 26, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Senators have questioned the transparency and financial safeguards surrounding Public-Private Partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects, demanding greater scrutiny of concession agreements and warning against arrangements that could leave taxpayers carrying the burden of private investors' losses.

The legislators challenged Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir to explain how the government monitors revenue collection, traffic volumes and profitability under concession agreements, particularly the Nairobi Expressway, amid concerns over reports of financial losses by its operator.

The concerns emerged when Chirchir appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing on Thursday to respond to questions during deliberations on the Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua questioned whether the Ministry had independent access to the operational and financial records of concessionaires or relied on information supplied by private investors.

He argued that monitoring traffic movements alone was insufficient, insisting that the government must establish how much revenue investors collect from motorists and whether the figures correspond with their reported financial performance.

“Traffic figures alone are not enough. What is the level of visibility by government, by your Ministry, on the entire operations of the Expressway? We need to know the traffic, the accounts and the revenue collected so that investors do not simply declare losses and walk away, leaving the government to deal with the consequences,” Wambua said.

The senator warned that without proper oversight, private investors could accumulate losses over several years before seeking government intervention, potentially exposing public finances to obligations that Parliament had not adequately scrutinised.

“God forbid, cumulatively these guys have made losses for trillions of shillings. Do they count their losses and walk away, or do they say, 'Let's have a conversation'?” he posed.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, who chaired the session, sought clarification on whether concession agreements contained specific provisions addressing contingent liabilities that could arise if investors failed to meet their revenue projections.

He said Parliament needed to understand the contractual obligations that could potentially require the Exchequer to intervene before such liabilities materialised.

“Are there provisions in the concession agreements covering contingent liabilities that could arise and require the Exchequer to intervene? Parliament needs to understand what happens when those obligations materialise,” Oketch said.

Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko also questioned how the government intended to protect taxpayers where projected traffic volumes failed to materialise, particularly where investors had based their financial expectations on anticipated vehicle numbers.

She sought clarity on whether such risks were borne by the government or the private companies financing and operating the infrastructure.

In response, Chirchir maintained that the government had daily visibility of traffic movements on the Nairobi Expressway and monitored congestion as well as compliance with agreed service-level standards.

“We have visibility on traffic every day. We do have visibility on congestion every day to the extent of the defined service-level agreements,” he said.

The CS disclosed that the Ministry had a dedicated directorate overseeing PPP arrangements and could provide Parliament with daily traffic figures and other operational information.

He further maintained that concession agreements were structured as open-book arrangements, allowing the government access to relevant operational information.

On concerns about taxpayers inheriting investors' losses, Chirchir insisted that the government had deliberately structured its agreements to ensure private investors bear traffic risks.

“The traffic risk is borne by the investor. We don't have any contingent liability that would in any way accrue to the government,” he said.

He cited the termination of the previous concession arrangement for the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway as an example of the government's determination to avoid agreements that transfer traffic-related financial risks to the Exchequer.

“If the traffic does not meet the threshold to return the revenue expectation of the investor, the government would have to come in. That is not the case with the agreements we are structuring,” he said.

Chirchir added that investors would only be allowed to earn returns within agreed parameters, with the government retaining the option to review toll charges or share additional profits where returns exceeded the permitted thresholds.

He said the government was also concerned that excessive toll charges could increase the cost of transporting goods and undermine Kenya's competitiveness.

“Don't forget that if we build Nairobi-Mombasa to Malaba, and you are being charged Sh100,000 to move cargo on that road, that pricing will be loaded into the goods. It makes the country totally unattractive,” he said.

The CS asked senators to allow the Ministry to make a comprehensive presentation on the structure of concession agreements and the safeguards protecting both government and private investors.

“Allow us to basically make a substantive presentation to Parliament on how we protect the Government and how investors protect themselves, because it's a win-win,” he said.