Audio By Vocalize

Part of affordable housing project under construction in Meru County on November 19, 2026. [PCS]

The government has called on members of the public and local leaders to actively participate in monitoring development projects and holding implementing agencies accountable as it accelerates the completion of billions of shillings worth of infrastructure investments across the country.

The appeal comes as a nationwide multi-agency field verification and impact assessment exercise establishes progress in the implementation of key national government projects, with several counties recording significant milestones in affordable housing, modern markets, road infrastructure and institutional facilities.

Speaking in Meru County during a stakeholders and citizen engagement forum, County Commissioner George Omolo said the government was assessing completed projects, identifying bottlenecks and ensuring communities benefit from the investments.

Omolo said the exercise had enabled government officials to establish which projects were ready for commissioning and handover, while identifying challenges requiring intervention from relevant ministries and agencies.

“We have assessed and verified projects that have been completed and are ready for handing over while others are ongoing. Where we have identified challenges as we visited the projects, we have our team that is working on a comprehensive report to task the relevant authorities and agencies to unlock those bottlenecks,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of involving residents in evaluating government projects, noting that public participation was essential in ensuring accountability and value for taxpayers' money.

“We have also engaged the citizens to listen to what they feel about the impact of these projects. We must ensure that citizens get value for the taxes they pay, and services must be delivered as a constitutional right to every Kenyan,” Omolo added.

The verification exercise established that Meru is among the counties benefiting significantly from the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), with 31 housing projects being implemented across its 17 sub-counties.

Among the projects inspected were Meru Affordable Housing Phase One and Two in North Imenti, which had reached approximately 87 and 83 per cent completion respectively, alongside developments in Timau, Uruu, Maua, Nkubu and Mikinduri.

The programme has also extended to institutional housing, with seven learning institutions benefiting from student hostel projects aimed at improving accommodation and security for learners. Officials from the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary on an audit mission on government projects in Meru on November 17, 2026. [PCS]

Completed hostels at Meru National Polytechnic and Tigania Technical and Vocational College were handed over on November 5, 2026, while construction continues at Meru University, Karumo Technical Training Institute, Kiirua Technical Training Institute, Igembe Technical Training Institute and Maua KMTC.

Omolo said the institutional housing initiative would address challenges faced by students forced to rent accommodation outside their learning institutions.

“Many students are renting units outside their institutions and this has been a major risk in terms of security, especially at night, and also it is depriving them financially. We as a county welcome this institutional housing programme since its benefits will be immense,” he said.

The government is also advancing the construction of markets under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), with 10 projects identified in Meru County.

Mwichune and Kiirua ESP markets have been completed and are awaiting commissioning and handover to traders. Other markets, including Kangeta, Athiru and Mujwa, are nearing completion, while construction continues at several additional sites.

Modern markets are also being developed in Mikinduri, Kianjai, Maua, Laare, Mutuati and Gakoromone to provide traders with improved working environments and expand opportunities for small businesses.

Economic Affairs Adviser in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Jamshed Ali said feedback gathered from residents during the verification exercise would guide government interventions and help address challenges affecting project implementation.

“We have seen significant progress here in the implementation of government projects in the various counties we have visited. In Meru County, residents have given us very positive feedback that will help us through the multi-agency team to recommend urgent interventions that the government must undertake for the citizens to appreciate the impact these projects will have in transforming their economies and individual lives,” he said.

Ali noted that physical inspections and direct engagement with beneficiaries were important in establishing whether government investments were translating into tangible improvements in people's livelihoods.

He said the government would use the findings to recommend interventions aimed at speeding up delayed projects and ensuring completed facilities were handed over for public use.

Meru County SUPKEM Chairman Mohamed Salim welcomed the development initiatives, urging the government to expedite the handover of completed facilities to enable residents to start benefiting from them.

“What the government is doing in Meru County is massive. We are looking forward to having the completed projects handed over to us, so we can improve our livelihoods,” he said.

The verification team also inspected the completed Meru County Aggregation and Industrial Park, road projects and Jitume ICT hubs established in various institutions.

Beyond improving infrastructure, the projects are expected to stimulate local economies through employment creation. The Meru Affordable Housing developments, for instance, have provided employment to approximately 150 local workers, many of them young people.