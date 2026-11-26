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Activists chant slogans and carry placards and a mock coffin during protests against a US-built Ebola quarantine centre planned for Kenya’s Laikipia Air Base in Nairobi, June 2, 2026. [AFP]

The High Court has declared that the establishment of the proposed US-backed Ebola facility at Laikipia Air Base violated the Constitution over secrecy, lack of public participation and failure to disclose critical project documents.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi on Thursday has consequently stopped further construction and operationalisation of the proposed US-backed Ebola facility until the Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale discloses the required project documents within 45 days and satisfies the court's compliance requirements.

In a judgment delivered at the Milimani High Court, the judge declared that the Health CS's failure to uphold transparency, accountability and public participation in establishing the facility at Laikipia Air Base violated Article 10 of the Constitution.

Justice Nyaundi held that the government could not invoke the urgency of responding to public health emergencies to escape its constitutional obligations of transparency, accountability and public participation or justify keeping the project secret and excluding residents from decisions affecting their safety.

"Emergencies may demand urgency, but they do not suspend Constitutional obligations," the judge ruled.

In her declaration, the judge stated: "A declaration is hereby issued that the second respondent's (Ministry of Health) failure to uphold the national values and principles of governance, including transparency, accountability and public participation in the process leading to the setting up of the impugned facility at Laikipia Air Base Contravened Article 10 of the Constitution."

She noted that although the Government has a constitutional and statutory mandate to respond to public health threats, including outbreaks such as Ebola, the exercise of such powers must remain subject to the Constitution.

The judge questioned why the government had failed to adequately inform the county government and residents affected by the proposed facility despite acknowledging that it was being established within Laikipia Air Base.

She was particularly concerned that the respondents had not disclosed the terms of any agreement, memorandum, arrangement or negotiations relating to the facility.

The government had also failed to provide information on public health, environmental, biosafety and security assessments undertaken, approvals obtained from Parliament and relevant regulatory agencies, as well as protocols governing the admission, handling, isolation and treatment of exposed persons.

Justice Nyaundi said the failure to provide the information was difficult to reconcile with the constitutional requirements of transparency, accountability and public participation under Article 10.

"It would be wholly inconsistent with the Constitutional architecture to suggest that actions of significant public consequence may be undertaken in secrecy and shielded from public scrutiny merely because they are undertaken in the name of an emergency," she said.

The judge further observed that residents living near the proposed facility were entitled to know how it would operate and receive credible assurances, backed by disclosed assessments and protocols, that their safety and public health concerns had been addressed.

She likened the exclusion of residents from the decision-making process to leaving them outside sealed windows while decisions affecting their community were being made.

"The Constitution does not contemplate governance conducted behind closed doors, particularly where the matter concerns public health, safety and the welfare of a local community," she ruled.

The court emphasised that public participation was not an administrative courtesy but a constitutional requirement that allows citizens to understand and contribute to decisions affecting them.

On the alleged violation of the right to information, the judge found that the government had breached Article 35(3) of the Constitution by failing to make available important information affecting the nation.

She observed that access to information was essential in enabling citizens to participate in public affairs, hold government institutions accountable and enforce other constitutional rights.

"The enjoyment and vindication of any constitutional rights depends upon access to information," Justice Nyaundi said.

The government, including the Ministry of Health, had urged the court to find that the petition was premature because the petitioners had not exhausted alternative dispute resolution mechanisms through the Commission on Administrative Justice.

However, the judge rejected the argument, finding that the petition raised constitutional questions concerning alleged violations of fundamental rights which could not be adequately determined through the alternative mechanism.

In her final orders, Justice Nyaundi declared that the failure by the Government to uphold transparency, accountability and public participation in establishing the facility violated Article 10 of the Constitution.

She also declared that the respondents had breached Article 35(3) by failing to disclose the requested documents.

The court issued an order of mandamus compelling the Cabinet Secretary for Health to make the required documents and information publicly available within 45 days.

It further issued an order of prohibition barring the Cabinet Secretary from undertaking further works or operationalising the facility at Laikipia Air Base until the court certifies that the disclosure requirements have been satisfactorily met.

The case was filed by Katiba Institute and consolidated with a petition by the Law Society of Kenya challenging the proposed Kenya-US arrangement relating to the establishment of the Ebola facility.