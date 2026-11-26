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The commission said at least 13 people have reportedly been killed along the Modogashe-Eldera conflict belt in the past week. [File,Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned the ongoing killings in the Kachuru and Maili Tano areas of Isiolo County.

The areas have lost at least six people in separate banditry attacks within a single day. The most recent incident occurred on November 22, 2026 in Maili Tano, Burat Ward and reportedly claimed at least four lives.

The commission said at least 13 people have reportedly been killed along the Modogashe-Eldera conflict belt in the past week.

It said on November 16, 2026, a herder was killed while searching for pasture in the Quri grazing field in Isiolo County.

On November 17, 2026, it said two men were killed along the Eldera-Modogashe road in Sericho in a suspected retaliatory attack, and another herder was shot dead at Kambi Samaki in Garbatulla Sub-County.

And on November 18, it said nine people, including a woman and her newborn baby, were reportedly killed in Janju village, Lagdera Sub-County, Garissa County. The attackers reportedly drove away thousands of livestock.

“We condemn these killings in the strongest terms and stand with the bereaved families in both counties. In total, at least 19 people have reportedly been killed in Isiolo and Garissa Counties in just one week.These killings are not isolated incidents. They form part of a worrying pattern of recurrent attacks, loss of innocent lives, displacement of families, destruction of livelihoods and growing insecurity,” said Bishop Dr. Kepha Omae, NCIC chairperson during a press conference at its headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday.

He added: “This trend continues to undermine peace and coexistence in Isiolo County and along the Isiolo-Garissa border. The Isiolo-Garissa conflict is driven by long-standing and unresolved administrative boundary disputes, competition over pasture and water worsened by the recent drought, livestock theft, the proliferation of illegal firearms, unresolved historical grievances and a cycle of revenge attacks.”

The commission said tension remains high and businesses and social activities in Modogashe have reportedly been disrupted, and residents live in fear of further retaliation.

It said the timing of the Kachuru and Maili Tano attacks is of particular concern since they occurred barely a day after the Parliamentary Committee on Security and National Administration visited Isiolo County on November 21, 2026 to engage stakeholders on security challenges.

That visit itself came in the wake of the deadly attacks along the Isiolo-Garissa border.

“It is profoundly upsetting that, within 24 hours of this high-level parliamentary engagement, six more people have reportedly been killed in Isiolo, only days after 13 lives were lost along the Isiolo-Garissa border. This calls for an urgent review and scaling up of the security measures in place, so that they match the scale of the threat. It also calls for the concerns raised by residents to be addressed with the urgency they deserve,” Bishop Omae.

He added: “We acknowledge the multi-agency security deployment along the Isiolo-Garissa border, involving the Kenya Police, the Anti-Terror Police Unit and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit. We also recognise the Governors of Isiolo and Garissa and other leaders who have condemned the killings and called for urgent intervention. These efforts are welcome. However, the continued loss of life shows that much more must be done, and done quickly. No family in Isiolo or Garissa should have to bury another loved one.”

The commission said the security concerns raised in recent engagements must now be matched by visible action on the ground, adding that every Kenyan has a constitutional right to security, which it remain committed to working with all agencies to uphold it.

It called upon the relevant institutions to immediately launch thorough and impartial investigations into the Kachuru and Maili Tano attacks and the killings along the Isiolo-Garissa border, including the Janju attack in Lagdera, and ensure that the perpetrators, financiers and facilitators of these criminal acts are identified and brought to justice.

The commission also want the institutions to undertake an urgent security operation in the affected areas to dismantle illegal armed networks, recover illegal firearms and stolen livestock, and apprehend those responsible for the repeated attacks.

Thirdly, it called upon them to strengthen security deployment and intelligence-led operations in the vulnerable areas of Isiolo and Garissa Counties, particularly along the Isiolo-Garissa border in Modogashe, Sericho, Garbatulla and Lagdera, and other recurrent conflict corridors, to prevent further loss of life.

It also called for strengthen early warning and early response mechanisms, working closely with local leaders, peace committees and National Police Reservists, so that warnings of impending attacks are acted on swiftly, protection of innocent civilians and safeguard peaceful coexistence and addressing the long-standing administrative boundary dispute between Isiolo and Garissa Counties, which it said is a key driver of the conflict, through the process set out in Article 188 of the Constitution, and in consultation with the affected communities are other calls for action.

Also, it called for provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to the injured, the displaced and the families who have lost their loved ones, livestock and livelihoods.

“We call on the National Government, the County Governments of Isiolo and Garissa and humanitarian partners to provide relief and psychosocial support to bereaved families, and to help restore the businesses and social activities disrupted in Modogashe and other affected areas,” said Bishop Omae.

Also, the commission called upon relevant institutions to revive and enforce the Modogashe Declaration and the traditional grazing and resource-sharing arrangements between the communities, and invest in shared water points and pasture management to reduce competition during drought.

Finally, it wants special protection given to women, children and other vulnerable groups, who continue to bear the heaviest cost of these attacks.

The commission further urge the Parliamentary Committee on Security to urgently follow up on the concerns raised during its visit to Isiolo on November 21, 2026, including the escalating conflict along the Isiolo-Garissa border, and to demand concrete action from the relevant security agencies.

“We are confident that the Committee's engagement will translate into measurable improvements in security, and that its recommendations will be acted on without delay,” said Omae.

He added: “We urge the affected communities in Isiolo and Garissa Counties to exercise restraint and allow sanity to prevail. Retaliatory attacks will only deepen the cycle of violence, grief and mistrust. Residents must refrain from revenge, desist from incitement and hate speech, and give the security agencies the space and cooperation they need to restore order.”

He said disputes must be resolved through dialogue and the established legal and traditional mechanisms, not through the gun.

To the political, religious and community leaders in Isiolo, Garissa and the neighbouring counties, the commission urged them to work closely with national government agencies to restore sanity, calm tensions and rebuild trust among the affected communities.

He said following a series of engagements in Isiolo County between it and duty bearers, including security officers, national and county administrators, and community leaders on conflict prevention, early warning and peaceful coexistence, the Commission is currently undertaking a hotspot mapping exercise in several counties, among them Isiolo and Garissa.

This is to identify conflict hotspots and their underlying drivers, and inform the response of the relevant government agencies.