Audio By Vocalize

Senators have come under criticism for failing to attend Cabinet Secretaries’ question time for three consecutive weeks, raising concerns about their commitment to legislative duties.

Speaker Amason Kingi was once again forced to adjourn the House yesterday morning for a lack of quorum—the third such occasion despite Cabinet Secretaries turning up ready to respond to questions.

The Senate also skipped a morning sitting the previous week ahead of President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address.

Yesterday, Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe was slated respond to various questions.

His colleagues Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Alice Wahome (Lands), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Soipan Tuya (Defence) were also due two weeks earlier. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Transport CS Davies Chirchir and his Environment counterpart Deborah Barasa had been invited three weeks ago.

The Senators' absenteeism had drawn criticism. “It is very unfortunate that we have to leave other very important activities to come to the Senate to answer questions only for Senators not to turn up. When we fail to show up due to other pressing matters, we are always admonished; this is very unfair,” said one CS.

Among the pending questions, CS Wahome was expected to explain the safeguards linking large-scale housing approvals in rapidly growing urban centres to adequate drainage, sewerage, roads, power, schools and health facilities.

The matter is especially important because most cities and towns have outpaced infrastructure.

Oparanya is expected to detail economic losses suffered by micro, small and medium enterprises during public demonstrations against high fuel prices. The Senate also sought information on compensation mechanisms, measures to protect businesses from disruption, vandalism and looting during future protests.

On defence, CS Tuya is expected to identify the country or entity responsible for space debris that landed in Mukuku Village, Makueni, in December, 2024, and whether it had formally acknowledged the incident. The ministry is also to give its assessment of damage to infrastructure and private property and injuries suffered, and legal responsibility for compensation.

The CS is to provide findings on any chemical or radiological contamination, measures taken to secure the site, protocols for monitoring flight paths and space situational awareness, and the domestic and international legal frameworks—including the UN Outer Space Treaty—guiding liability claims.

The Energy docket has been asked to explain why the Wajir Solar Hybrid Power Project had not commenced despite a 2025 groundbreaking. The Senate sought the estimated generation capacity, total project cost, financing arrangements, funds already disbursed, progress on the presidential commitment made on Madaraka Day to fully connect Wajir to the national grid, and immediate steps to address frequent, prolonged power interruptions pending the project and grid integration.

Also pending is details on the impact of the recent drought and how this financial year’s mitigation budget has been distributed across counties.

Mudavadi is also expected to highlight the areas still affected by the latest programmes rolled out so far, expected timelines for stabilising livelihoods, success indicators, long-term climate adaptation strategies, and investment in climate-smart agriculture.

Also sought are details on coordination with counties, partners and humanitarian agencies, and transparency measures for drought response funds in arid and semi-arid lands. The House required details on early warning systems and their integration into county plans.

From Transport CS Chirchir, legislators wanted to hear the last date the Thika–Kenol section of the highway was recarpeted or maintained, whether budget exists for its rehabilitation and the timelines, plus measures for regular maintenance of the full A2 trunk road critical for trade with central and northern Kenya and Ethiopia.

Senators also sought an update on the island-side ramp at the Mtongwe ferry crossing in Mombasa, including percentage completion, expected finish date, contractors, supervision arrangements, total cost, disbursements, pending payments, the timeline for full operationalisation of the ferry and reasons for any delays.

From the Environment docket, Barasa is expected to explain the legal status, acreage, boundaries and registration details of the Nyatike Forest Block, confirmation that it remains gazetted public forest land, and whether the National Land Commission has approved any excision, allocation, change of user or disposition of any portion, requesting relevant approvals, survey plans, maps and gazette notices.

But the repeated adjournments have left these and other questions unanswered, highlighting ongoing challenges with Senate attendance during scheduled interrogation of Cabinet Secretaries.