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Where are they? Senators missing in action as CSs appear for questioning

By Edwin Nyarangi | Nov. 11, 2026
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Senate Speaker Amazon Kingi welcomes Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi to his office at Parliament buildings. [Edwin Nyarangi, Standard]

Senators are on the spot for failing to turn up for Cabinet Secretaries' question time two weeks in a row, raising concerns over their commitment to their legislative duties.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi was forced to adjourn the House on Wednesday morning, something that also happened on Wednesday last week, despite the relevant Cabinet Secretaries turning up.

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