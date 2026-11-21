President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 18,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In his fourth State of the Nation address of Wednesday, November 18, President William Ruto highlighted the achievements and plans of his government, reading out numbers that should have indicated a country skittering in the right direction. Yet, as it were, the numbers were only carefully selected to fit the narrative, with many other crucial ones deliberately ignored.

The president, for example, alluded to the decline in the average commercial banks’ lending rates, from a high of 17.22 per cent in November 2024 to an approximate 14.4 per cent in September this year. This data is accurate.