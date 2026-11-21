President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 18,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Listening to President Ruto’s State of the Nation Address this past Wednesday, it was easy for anyone to be reminded of the day back in 2017 when the then former President, Uhuru Kenyatta, together with his then-Deputy (now president) undertook a well-choreographed performance at Kasarani Stadium to showcase their administration’s first-term achievements.

The speakers of the event were carefully selected such that none of them shared the ethnic community of either the president or his deputy. It is the event that birthed the satirical ‘in the next six months…’ mister.