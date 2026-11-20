President William Ruto used his fourth State of the Nation Address to present an administration making progress in infrastructure, fighting corruption and strengthening respect for constitutional rights.
But when his assurances are measured against independent assessments, audit findings and documented human rights violations, a more complicated picture emerges.
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