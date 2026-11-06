Audio By Vocalize

IPOA secures 40 convictions despite staff shortage. [File, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has secured more than 40 convictions and is handling approximately 300 active cases involving police misconduct, despite operating with less than half of its required workforce.

The authority has about 350 employees against an establishment requirement of 1,000, a shortfall that comes as it handles investigations into police misconduct, deaths in custody and other complaints against law enforcement officers.

IPOA Chairperson Dr Duncan Ojwang Oburu said the authority had made significant progress in holding police officers accountable through investigations, convictions and preventive oversight, but its capacity remained constrained by inadequate staffing.

"Investigation is not easy. It is no secret that IPOA has about 350 staff, where we should have 1,000. But even with that, we have done impactful cases, a number of cases, a number of convictions that have changed the landscape of Kenya policing," said Dr Ojwang.

He said the authority currently had approximately 300 active cases, while some investigation files submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) were yet to receive responses.

Dr Ojwang said delays across the justice system were undermining public confidence in accountability institutions, calling for closer coordination between investigators, prosecutors and the Judiciary to ensure cases are concluded within reasonable timelines.

"We work within a chain of institutions. We investigate cases and forward our files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which then takes them to court. We have done our part, but the process involves other institutions, and that is why we need everyone to play their role to ensure cases are concluded without unnecessary delays," he said.

Dr Ojwang said IPOA was adopting different approaches to increase the number of cases handled without compromising the quality of investigations.

These include incorporating alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in appropriate cases and allowing the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service to handle certain administrative complaints, with IPOA supervising the process.

The authority is also undertaking thematic investigations, including examining deaths in police custody as a broader issue rather than restricting its attention to individual complaints.

"We are investigating death in police custody as a theme generally, not a specific case. So with that, we can fast-track and complement the number of investigations," he said.

Beyond investigations, IPOA is conducting inspections, auditing police functions and implementing preventive interventions aimed at improving policing standards.

Dr Ojwang cited efforts to work with the Inspector General of Police to secure funds for the day-to-day operations of police stations, including resources to address basic operational needs.

He said the authority was also seeking stronger collaboration with other institutions to improve accountability and rebuild public confidence in law enforcement.

The remarks were made during a stakeholder engagement involving the police, IPOA, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, ODPP, Judiciary, civil society, religious leaders and youth representatives.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the 2027 General Election, with the institutions agreeing to maintain continuous engagement to identify potential areas of tension before political campaigns begin.

"We want to build trust before the campaign. We want to work together, know the tension points and also help our police officers understand that the work of policing is too important to be left only to the police," Dr Ojwang said.

Dr Ojwang said the Nyeri stakeholder engagement model would be extended to other counties to strengthen cooperation among institutions and promote peaceful elections.

ENDS

PICTURE

IPOA Chairperson Dr Duncan Ojwang Oburu addresses journalists after a multi-agency stakeholder meeting in Nyeri, where security and justice institutions discussed strengthening accountability, rebuilding public trust and preparing for peaceful 2027 General Election.[AMOS KIARIE]