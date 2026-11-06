Security, trade and investment top Kenya-EU agenda, says envoy

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EU Ambassador to Kenya Andreas Peschke during an interview at Spice FM, November 6,2026. [Screengrab]

Security cooperation, trade and investment are among the key priorities as Kenya and the European Union seek to strengthen their partnership.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Andreas Peschke says the two sides want to deepen cooperation on shared security threats, expand economic ties and strengthen relations between their citizens.

Speaking on Spice FM on Friday, November 6, Peschke said security remains a major priority, noting that both Europe and Kenya face threats that require closer cooperation.

“Both of us live in areas with enormous security and other challenges. We felt it is important to increase cooperation in that area,” he said.

He cited Russia’s war against Ukraine as a major security concern for Europe, while Kenya continues to face threats along its borders.

Amb Peschke said the partnership between Kenya and the EU must go beyond diplomatic engagements and include practical measures and investments that deliver tangible benefits. “Partnerships are important, but they must be backed by tangible investments and action, not just words,” he said.

On relations between citizens, the ambassador said the EU wants to make travel and engagement between Europeans and Kenyans easier while ensuring migration is properly regulated.

He acknowledged that security concerns influence visa restrictions but said there was also a need to expand legal migration opportunities for job seekers, students and people seeking work experience.

“Visa restrictions are driven by security needs, but we must also open up legal pathways for travel and immigration,” he said.

Trade and investment also remain central to the partnership. Peschke said Kenya and the EU aim to double their trade from the current value of about three billion euros over the next five years.