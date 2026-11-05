State approves Sh96.95 M compensation for 157 protest victims

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A protestor during the Gen Z demonstation in Nairobi 2024. [File]

Victims of human rights violations during demonstrations and public protests, have until November 14, 2026, to submit claims for compensation, as the Government steps up efforts to compensate thousands of people affected by rights violations.

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, chaired by Professor Makau Mutua, has warned that it will stop receiving new applications after the deadline, urging victims, their families and beneficiaries who are yet to file claims to do so before the window closes.

The announcement comes as the Panel approved Sh96.95 million in compensation for 157 verified claims under Phase VII of the programme, bringing total payouts to more than Sh1 billion.

In its latest update issued on Thursday, November 5, the Panel said the approved compensation covers civilians and uniformed officers who suffered different categories of harm, including fatalities, aggravated injuries, severe injuries, moderate and minor injuries, as well as economic losses arising from human rights violations.

The breakdown shows that one fatality claim was approved at Sh3 million, with the deceased person's family set to receive the compensation.

Severe injuries accounted for 47 claims valued at Sh47 million, while 74 victims with moderate injuries will receive Sh37 million.

Another 19 claims involving minor injuries attracted Sh950,000, while 11 victims who suffered economic losses were allocated Sh550,000.

Five aggravated-injury claims were also approved, attracting compensation of Sh9 million, with individual payments ranging between Sh1.5 million and Sh2.5 million depending on the severity of the harm.

Professor Mutua said the Panel had so far made compensation payments amounting to Sh1.4 billion, as it continues processing claims from victims and their beneficiaries.

The latest figures also indicate that Sh1.014 billion has been paid to 1,083 verified protest victims and 100 affected uniformed officers under the general compensation categories.

The compensation programme has been implemented in phases to accommodate claims from people who suffered various forms of harm during demonstrations and public protests.

However, the process has also faced legal challenges, particularly over funds earmarked for victims of abductions and enforced disappearances.

A separate Sh105 million allocation intended for victims of abductions and enforced disappearances remains ring-fenced following a court intervention.

The court allowed compensation payments under other categories to proceed on condition that the Sh105 million remains untouched until the legal dispute surrounding the funds is resolved.

The arrangement has enabled the Government to continue compensating victims of protest-related violence without interfering with funds reserved for those who suffered alleged abductions and enforced disappearances.

Mutua said the Panel remained committed to ensuring that all eligible victims received compensation, but emphasised that applications would undergo rigorous scrutiny before approval.

"Every claim received shall undergo strict verification and authentication before a decision is reached, and notification to each claimant of the outcome shall be provided within a reasonable time," he said.

The verification process is intended to establish the authenticity of claims, determine the nature and extent of injuries or losses suffered and ensure that compensation reaches legitimate beneficiaries.

The Panel said it was also engaging victims, their families and beneficiaries directly to address concerns, clarify the status of applications and provide updates on the compensation process.

"The Panel continues to receive claims through various official channels and is making progress in processing and compensating claims across different categories of harm. We remain committed to ensuring that no eligible individual is left behind," Mutua stated.