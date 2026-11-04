Reuben Ndolo: I will be peace ambassador

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Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo when he appeared before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo has pledged to champion peace, national unity and political tolerance after being grilled by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to respond to concerns over remarks he made two weeks ago in Nairobi.

Ndolo, who appeared before the commission on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, said he remained committed to promoting peaceful coexistence and constructive political engagement, insisting that his message had always been one of unity rather than division.

The former legislator said he honoured the summons to clarify remarks made at Jesus Teaching Ministry Church in Donholm, Embakasi East Constituency, on October 18, 2026, which were flagged by the commission over allegations of hate speech and ethnic contempt.

“I honoured the NCIC summons and presented myself to clarify remarks that were interpreted differently by the opposing political divide,” Ndolo said.

He maintained that disagreements among political leaders and communities should be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation, urging Kenyans to place the country's interests above partisan political considerations.

“My message has always been one of unity, peace, coexistence and national cohesion. I remain committed to promoting peaceful dialogue, respecting diverse opinions and bringing communities together,” he added.

Ndolo further described himself as a peace ambassador, saying he was ready to use his influence and experience to encourage political tolerance and prevent divisions among communities.

“As a Peace Ambassador, I believe disagreements should be addressed through constructive engagement, not division. Unity is our strength. Peace is our responsibility. Kenya is bigger than all of us,” he said.

During his appearance, Ndolo also called on politicians to exercise restraint in their public utterances, warning against statements that could inflame political and ethnic tensions.

He said national unity should take precedence over political ambitions, particularly as the country prepares for another electoral cycle.

“My aim is first of all to make sure that we put our country first than anything else,” he said, urging political leaders to be mindful of the consequences of their statements.

The former Makadara legislator also observed that political competition should not come at the expense of peaceful coexistence, noting that political terms are temporary while the country and its people remain.

The hearing was chaired by NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr Kepha Nyamweya Omae and attended by Vice Chairperson Irene Chepoisho Tulel and commissioners Jerusah Mwaathime Michael and Jackson Swadi Kedogo.

NCIC confirmed that Ndolo had appeared before the commission in response to the summons and presented his submissions regarding the remarks under investigation.

NCIC noted that it had taken into account Ndolo's explanations and would deliberate on the matter before communicating its determination and the appropriate way forward.

“During the hearing, Ndolo responded to the concerns raised by the Commission and made submissions on the utterances attributed to him,” the commission said.

NCIC added that it remained committed to addressing conduct and public statements that could undermine peace, national cohesion and harmonious coexistence among Kenyans.

The appearance comes amid renewed attention on political rhetoric and the role of public figures in maintaining peaceful relations among communities, particularly as political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The commission has consistently urged political leaders to exercise responsibility in their public communication, warning that inflammatory statements can threaten national unity and undermine peaceful coexistence.