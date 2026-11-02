Activists move to court to stop Bayern Munich-Ajax match over Sh724.6m cost

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Six Kenyans have moved to court seeking to stop the planned Bayern Munich-Ajax friendly match at Talanta Stadium over concerns about the reported Sh724.6 million appearance fee and secrecy surrounding the Government's financing arrangements.

The petition filed at the Milimani High Court's Constitutional and Human Rights Division on Monday, November 1, 2026, challenges the proposed international friendly scheduled for January 5, 2027, at the Talanta Stadium, now named the Raila Odinga International Stadium.

The six petitioners, Erick Sayialel Mankuyu, Julius Kimani Kamau, Dickson Kimathi Muli, Nicholas Ochieng Oyoo, Mulinge Muteti and Collins Otieno want the court to restrain the Government from committing public funds or resources towards hosting the two European football giants pending determination of the case.

The petition, filed through lawyer John Mana Ndegwa on behalf of the petitioners, seeks orders restraining the Attorney General, Sports Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Sports Kenya from committing public funds or resources, including personnel, security, transport and Talanta Stadium facilities, towards the proposed friendly match.

"The Petitioners therefore seek conservatory orders restraining the Respondents from authorising, allocating, releasing, committing or expending public funds towards the proposed event unless such expenditure is demonstrated to comply with the Constitution and applicable financial laws," Lawyer Ndegwa states.

In their petition, the activists argue that although President William Ruto announced that the match would be delivered through corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model, the Government has not disclosed the complete financial arrangements.

They are particularly concerned about reports that Bayern Munich would receive approximately five million euros (Sh724.6 million) in appearance fees, arguing that the figure and other associated costs require official verification.

In their supporting affidavit, they state: "We emphasise that the reported amount has not been independently verified by us and that we seek official disclosure and verification from the Respondents."

The petition further seeks orders compelling the Government to disclose the identities of the corporate sponsors, their respective financial contributions and obligations, as well as the detailed budget for appearance fees, travel, accommodation, security, insurance, hospitality and other logistical expenses.

The activists argue that describing the event as privately sponsored does not automatically establish that taxpayers will be shielded from financial obligations.

They want the respondents to disclose whether public funds, government guarantees, subsidies, indemnities, public personnel, security services, transport facilities or other government resources will be committed towards the match.

In their notice of motion, the activists are seeking an order restraining the respondents from committing public resources towards the match.

They also want the court to compel the respondents to produce, within seven days, complete sponsorship agreements, contracts and correspondence relating to the event.

In the application, the petitioners warn that unless the court intervenes, public resources could be committed before Kenyans are informed of the financial obligations arising from the match.

"Unless conservatory orders are granted, public resources, including Talanta Stadium facilities, a facility developed using public resources, public personnel, security, and transport, may be committed irreversibly, and financial records may be altered," the petitioners state in their certificate of urgency.

They argue that the Constitution requires public finance to be managed with openness, accountability and prudent use of public resources, insisting that Kenyans have a right to know how public institutions and taxpayer-funded infrastructure will be used.

President William Ruto announced the fixture on October 28, 2026, describing it as an event to be delivered through corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model.

However, the petitioners argue that describing the match as privately sponsored does not automatically rule out direct or indirect financial obligations on taxpayers.

They insist they are not opposed to international sporting events but want accountability over public resources, arguing that Talanta Stadium should also promote local sporting talent, employment and sustainable economic opportunities.

The petitioners want the matter certified urgent and heard on a priority basis ahead of the scheduled match.