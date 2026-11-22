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President William Ruto arrive in Oyoo, Republic of the Congo for the Quadripartite Summit on November 22, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has arrived in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, for a high-level Quadripartite Summit bringing together Kenya, the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Togo, amid renewed efforts to strengthen regional diplomacy and address security challenges in Africa.

The November 22 meeting brings together Ruto, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Togo's President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Gnassingbé, who also serves as the African Union-appointed mediator in the eastern DRC conflict.

The discussions are expected to provide an opportunity for the four leaders to address diplomatic relations, regional security, peacebuilding and economic cooperation.

President Ruto shares a light moment with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Oyo, ahead of the Quadripartite Summit on November 22, 2026. [PCS]

Of particular significance is the strained relationship between Nairobi and Kinshasa, which has experienced diplomatic tensions since December 2023 following the launch of the M23-linked Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) political coalition in Nairobi.

The DRC subsequently recalled its ambassador, accusing Kenya of providing a platform for activities linked to the rebel movement, allegations Nairobi rejected. Relations deteriorated further following a gathering of Congolese opposition figures in Nairobi in October 2025.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Ruto emphasised the importance of dialogue and African solidarity in addressing challenges facing the continent.

"Our discussions will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, deepening regional integration, advancing peace and security, and expanding cooperation for the shared prosperity of our nations," he said.

He added that Kenya remained committed to "dialogue, partnership and African-led solutions" to continental challenges.

President Ruto, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso and Prime CS Mudavadi in Oyo, ahead of the Quadripartite Summit. [PCS]

The Oyo meeting also builds on previous regional diplomatic engagements. In February 2022, Sassou Nguesso hosted a four-nation mini-summit in Oyo involving Uganda, Togo and the DRC, focusing on security in the Great Lakes region.

In June 2023, another Quadripartite Summit was held in Luanda, Angola, bringing together regional organisations and concerned countries to coordinate peace initiatives in eastern DRC.