President William Ruto during his tour of the Western region. [PCS]

President William Ruto's development tours are increasingly exposing an uncomfortable reality within his political coalition, with gubernatorial aspirants and incumbent leaders turning presidential engagements into platforms for political supremacy battles ahead of the 2027 General Election.

What should ordinarily be opportunities for the Head of State to inspect development projects, engage residents and communicate government priorities are increasingly becoming theatres of local political confrontations, with rival camps competing for visibility, influence and proximity to the President.