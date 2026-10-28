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Bayern Munich, Ajax to headline Raila Odinga International Stadium opening

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 28, 2026
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The facility, whose construction began in March 2024, features a hybrid playing surface, 52 sky boxes.

German football giants Bayern Munich and Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam will travel to Kenya for a high-profile match on January 5, 2027, to officially open the new Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi.

President William Ruto announced the fixture in a recorded address broadcast Wednesday evening from Russia, saying the two European clubs would headline the opening of the 60,000-seater facility along Ngong Road.

“Come January 5, 2027, we will open this new modern, historic stadium with a match between two giants of European football, FC Bayern of Germany and AFC Ajax of Amsterdam,” Ruto said.

Ruto said the fixture would fulfil his promise to deliver a world-class stadium capable of hosting leading international teams and elevating Kenya's profile as a sporting destination.

The facility, whose construction began in March 2024, features a hybrid playing surface, 52 sky boxes, video assistant refereeing (VAR) and goal-line technology, according to Ruto.

He said the stadium was named after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to honour his legacy, describing him as a football enthusiast who enjoyed watching matches alongside ordinary supporters.

The opening match is expected to attract local and international attention, offering Kenyan fans an opportunity to watch two of Europe's established clubs compete on home soil.

Bayern Munich are among Germany's most successful clubs, with a rich history in domestic and European competitions, while Ajax are renowned for their tradition of developing young talent and their success in Dutch and European football.

The fixture is also expected to provide a major test of Kenya's capacity to host high-profile international sporting events as the country seeks to strengthen its position in the global sports industry.

Ruto said the event would be supported through corporate partnerships, although he did not provide further details on the sponsors or the financial arrangements for the match.

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Bayern Munich Ajax Amsterdam Raila Odinga Stadium Talanta Stadium
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