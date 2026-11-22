President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi on November 18,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

This past week, President William Ruto gave Parliament his account of the state of the nation. By evening, Kenyans had returned to the business of living in it. Consider the commuter who had set aside just enough money for the journey home, only for the matatu conductor to say, “Ongeza mbao.”

The President had an afternoon to explain the economy. The conductor needed two words to explain what had happened to the family budget. Now that the address is over, Parliament should reopen a page from the previous one.