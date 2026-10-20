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Honoring the artists who have shaped Kenya's creative soul

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 20, 2026
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Cultural dancers entertain guests at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret during 63rd Mashujaa Day celebration on October 20, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kenya’s artists through theatre stage, music and dance have preserved heritage, challenged authority, nurtured talent and given communities a voice.

The recognition of these distinguished creatives celebrates a legacy built not only on individual achievement but also on the power of art to educate, unite and inspire generations.

The late Professor Francis Davis Imbuga whose plays transformed the stage into a mirror of society, through Betrayal in the City, The Successor, Man of Kafira and Aminata, he explored leadership, corruption, betrayal, tradition and the struggles of ordinary people.

His celebrated line in Betrayal in the City remains hauntingly relevant: “It was better while we waited. Now we have nothing to look forward to. We have killed our past and are busy killing our future.”

First published in 1976, the play established Imbuga as a  formidable voice in post-independence African drama. His posthumous honour recognises a playwright, scholar, actor and educator whose influence continues in classrooms, theatres and literary scholarship.

 Ian Mbugua. [Courtesy]

That theatrical inheritance lives on through veterans such as Ian Mbugua, whose decades of work as an actor, singer, director, adjudicator and educator have helped shape Kenya’s performing-arts industry.

His association with Phoenix Players, alongside his television and film work and mentorship through platforms such as Tusker Project Fame, reflects a career devoted to performance and talent development.

Recalling his decision to pursue theatre professionally, Mbugua said: “I would rather try something that fails than not do it at all and end up regretting it later.” His journey captures the courage required to build a lasting career inthe creative sector.

Oliver Minishi after wining with the play, 'The 4th Wiseman' at the 64th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival held in April 2026 at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri. [File]

Oliver Minishi is a highly celebrated, award-winning Kenyan playwright, director, and educator who has dominated the Kenya Drama and Film Festival circles for over four decades. 

Minishi has supported school-based performers through production, training and mentorship for the Kenya National Drama Festival while at Kakamega School, Nanyuki School and Fesbeth Academy.

Through play, The Curse, A Step in the Mind, Black Spot, The Cross, Shackles of Doom, The Tempest, Classmates, The 4th Wiseman productions, he has been recognized for tackling complex societal themes like corruption, academic pressure, and morality.

Timona Makobi has contributed through music education, curriculum development and adjudication, while James Ariambee Rutto’s work advances music and performance.

Their contributions demonstrate that artistic excellence depends on teachers, producers and adjudicators who help emerging performers find their voices.

In music, Onesmus Kamau, known as Onesih, uses hip-hop through tracks including Si Unajua and Is Ngori to connect with young audiences, bringing an unusual perspective as a prison officer.

Gospel musician Dr Victor Mbuvi Mutune, known for Kwata Kawaya, has also supported emerging talent through his record label and socially conscious music.

Victor Mbuvi with Dr Ezekiel Mutua on December 15, 2022. [Courtesy]

Joyce Chebet’s Kalenjin gospel song Ni Ko Betut similarly reflects the role of faith-inspired music in encouraging listeners and aspiring performers.

Indigenous musical traditions receive renewed life through artists such as Ben Kaye Chemosi, popularly known as Professor Kissinger, whose decades-long commitment to Sabaot music and the Bukandit tradition preserves language, instruments and cultural memory.

Elisha Nakali- Left joins other awardees during Mashujaa Day celebration at Kipchoge Keino Stadium Eldoret on October 20, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard] 

Composer and drummer  Elisha Vitolo Nakali carries Kenyan musical heritage to wider audiences through performances and cultural exchanges.

As a composer, accomplished drummer and cultural ambassador, he promotes Kenyan music and traditions through performances, international cultural exchanges and mentorship, while  helping preserve the country’s rich musical heritage.

Veteran gospel composer, pianist and arranger Tony Alfred Ndiema has built a repertoire that includes Tantan Aret and Lekemosyeek Aktuloontok, while guitarist and bandleader Isaac Mugunda Omamu sustains the collaborative energy of live music.

Through Grandpa Records, Amb. Dr Noah Yusuf has linked creative enterprise with Nubian cultural preservation and youth empowerment.

The broader creative ecosystem also owes much to Edward Kwach Carey Francis, whose distinctive broadcasting voice, humour and musical knowledge helped shape Kenyan FM entertainment.

Mohamed Afzal Esmail has championed disability inclusion in the arts, while Christine Savane Mabwa, founder of Anno’s One Fine Day Art Centre in Kibera, has used creative education to open opportunities for young people.

In 2026, France recognised her contribution with the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Beatrice, a pop artist, songwriter and motivational speaker, likewise uses performance to inspire audiences and encourage emerging creatives.

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