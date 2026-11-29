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Pet owners urged to plan for their animals' care during the Christmas holidays. [ iStock]

As families prepare to travel for Christmas, pet owners face another responsibility: ensuring their dogs and cats remain safe and cared for while they are away.

For many Kenyans, December is a time to reunite with family, visit relatives or take a break from the demands of everyday life.

But for households with pets, holiday preparations involve more than packing bags and booking transport.

The family dog or cat also needs a plan.

Leaving an animal unattended for several days or relying on someone who may not understand its needs can expose it to unnecessary risks.

Animal welfare advocates are therefore urging pet owners to make care arrangements early rather than wait until the last minute.

“Responsible pet ownership must become a cornerstone of our communities. This means understanding that bringing an animal into our lives carries obligations that extend beyond food and shelter.

It requires a commitment to proper healthcare, identification, responsible confinement and, critically, population management through spaying and neutering,” said Judy Gachumi, Marketing Lead at PetStore Kenya.

The responsibility of pet ownership also extends beyond individual households.

A study published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE in April 2026 estimated that Kenya has 7.46 million free-roaming dogs across its 47 counties.

The researchers used a spatial modelling approach to estimate the population and found higher dog densities in densely populated, peri-urban and agricultural areas.

However, the figure includes dogs that may have owners but are allowed to roam, meaning it should not be interpreted as the number of abandoned or ownerless animals.

The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) also reports having more than 1,000 animals in its care every day, reflecting the scale of animal welfare responsibilities facing the country.

For owners travelling without their animals, there are several options, including leaving them with a trusted caregiver or making arrangements with a professional boarding facility.

Whichever option they choose, owners should ensure the person taking care of their pets understands their feeding routines, medical needs and behaviour.

Professional boarding kennels and catteries can provide temporary accommodation for dogs and cats, but owners should not make reservations based on availability alone.

Visiting a facility before booking can help establish whether it is suitable. Important considerations include cleanliness, available space, supervision, feeding arrangements and opportunities for exercise.

Owners should also ask about admission requirements, particularly vaccination and parasite-control protocols.

It is equally important to establish what happens if an animal becomes ill or gets injured during its stay, whether veterinary support is available and how owners will receive updates.

Another option is arranging for a trusted person to look after pets at home. This can be suitable for animals that are uncomfortable in unfamiliar surroundings, provided the caregiver can offer consistent attention, feeding, exercise and companionship.

For families who would rather travel with their pets, preparation is just as important.

Some accommodation establishments, including cottages and boutique hotels, accept guests travelling with animals.

However, pet owners should confirm individual property policies before making reservations.

Restrictions may apply depending on an animal's size or breed. Some establishments may also limit access to shared dining and recreational areas or charge additional cleaning fees.

Travelling with a pet also requires attention to its comfort and safety. Owners should plan suitable transport arrangements, ensure animals are properly restrained and make provision for breaks during longer journeys.

Veterinary records should be up to date, including vaccinations, deworming and tick-and-flea prevention. Owners should also ensure that any medication their pets require is available in sufficient quantities, with clear instructions for whoever will be caring for them.

Feeding routines should remain consistent. Those travelling with animals should carry enough of their regular food to avoid sudden dietary changes, while owners using boarding facilities can provide familiar bedding and favourite toys to help their pets settle.

Identification is another important consideration. Dogs and cats should have secure collars bearing updated owner and emergency contact details.

Microchipping, where available, can provide an additional means of identification.

Responsible confinement is equally important, particularly during the festive season when unfamiliar surroundings, visitors and changes in routine can increase the chances of animals escaping or getting lost.

Gachumi noted that responsible pet ownership also extends beyond individual households to the wider problem of stray and abandoned animals.

“Every pet that is safely contained, properly identified and spayed or neutered helps reduce the number of animals exposed to these risks,” she observed, adding that local shelters face pressure from roaming and abandoned animals.

“Every stray animal has a story. Many were once someone's pet.”

Gachumi also called for a community where fewer animals are abandoned and more owners take responsibility for their welfare.

“The future we want is not one where shelters are empty because they are unnecessary, but one where they are quieter because fewer animals are abandoned in the first place,” she said.

“That future is possible, but only if compassion is matched with action, and love for animals is expressed not just in words, but in responsibility.”

For families planning their Christmas travels, the message is straightforward: pets are part of the household and their welfare should be included in holiday preparations.

Making arrangements early gives owners time to find suitable care, prepare their animals and avoid decisions made in haste.

It also ensures that the festive season does not leave pets exposed to neglect, abandonment or unnecessary distress.