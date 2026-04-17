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From class to cheers: Oliver Minishi rules stage and sports

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 17, 2026
Oliver Minishi, script writer, the 4th Wiseman by Fesbeth High School tha has won this year's drama festival

You are widely regarded as a legend in both school drama and sports, When you look back, how would you describe your journey?

 It has been a long, demanding, but fulfilling journey. I started as a teacher of Physics and Mathematics, but somewhere along the way, I discovered that my true calling extended beyond the classroom. I found myself drawn deeply into theatre and sports. Over the years, I have been fortunate to nurture talent in different schools including Butere Girls, Bungoma High, Koyonzo, Kakamega School and Nanyuki Boys. Each institution shaped me just as much as I shaped it.

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