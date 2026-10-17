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Ruto appoints Nelson Marwa Nairobi Rivers Commission chairperson

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 17, 2026
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Nelson Marwa. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed former Devolution Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa as chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission for a three-year term.

The appointment was announced in Gazette Notice No 16248 dated October 16, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 131 of the Constitution, as read with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Nelson Marwa to be the Chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission,” read the notice.

Marwa takes over the commission tasked with coordinating efforts to restore and rehabilitate the Nairobi River Basin.

His appointment comes as the government continues efforts to address pollution, restore riverbanks and improve the environmental condition of Nairobi’s rivers.

The new commission boss served as Devolution Principal Secretary from January to July 2018. He also held several senior administrative positions, including Mombasa County Commissioner.

His tenure in the Coast region targeted insecurity, drug trafficking and illicit alcohol, efforts that earned him the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) in 2015.

Marwa succeeds Margaret Wanjiru, who was appointed chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission in October 2024 and resigned in August 2026.

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Related Topics

Nairobi River Commission Nelson Marwa Margaret Wanjiru
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