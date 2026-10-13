Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya to participate in RussiaAfrica Summit

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed that Kenya will participate at the third Russia–Africa Summit set for October 28 and 29, 2026, in Moscow.

Mudavadi made the announcement after hosting Russia’s Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko, at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Headquarters on October 13.

The PCS noted that Kenya’s participation will focus on advancing cooperation and strengthen strategic partnerships on economic development, diplomatic training, cultural cooperation, trade and investment.

“For Kenyans, this means pursuing new markets for businesses, stronger economic partnerships and opportunities for young innovators. Kenya’s place on the global stage must translate into real opportunities for our people,” he said.

“Our discussions with Ambassador Tkachenko also focused on advancing Kenya’s interests in energy, food security and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.”

According to Mudavadi, Kenya’s mission is to turn diplomacy into opportunities, investment and tangible benefits for its citizens.

During the summit there will be a Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum which will see engagements between governments, private sector and other stakeholders to identify practical opportunities for mutual beneficial cooperation.

Discussions between Mudavadi and Tkachenko on the summit saw Nairobi and Moscow emphasize the importance of identifying practical and mutually beneficial opportunities for exploration.

The two leaders said that this will deepen economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations and explore new areas of cooperation that support shared transformation and development priorities for the two nations.

According to PCS Mudavadi, Kenya’s participation at the summit underscores the government’s commitment to diversify its economic partnerships, expand market access for Kenyan products.

It also seeks to create jobs, improve livelihoods, attract critical investment and promote cooperation in areas that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The talks form part of Kenya’s broader economic diplomacy agenda of using relations to advance national development priorities and deliver results for citizens.

The first Russia–Africa Summit which took place in October 2019 was co-chaired by Russia President Vladimir Putin and his Egypt counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who was the then Chairperson of the African Union.

It was attended by 45 Heads of State and Government including Kenya’s former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The second summit was held in July 2023, in St. Petersburg, Russia bringing together 17 Heads of State and Government. Kenya was Benson Ogutu, the then Ambassador to Russia.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya-Russia relations Musalia Mudavadi Russia Ambassador Vsevolod Tkachenko
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Supreme Court to decide fate of Sh10m judges' car allowance
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Why Ruto is losing the plot ahead of 2027 elections
Columnists
By Sarah Elderkin
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto has made Uhuru Kenyatta the target of his political attacks
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Why Ruto has made Uhuru Kenyatta the target of his political attacks
Why Ruto is losing the plot ahead of 2027 elections
By Sarah Elderkin 1 hr ago
Why Ruto is losing the plot ahead of 2027 elections
Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
By Stephen Rutto 1 hr ago
Ruto's North Rift tour puts spotlight on stalled mega projects
Is depicting homosexuality a crime? Supreme Court hears Rafiki case
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Is depicting homosexuality a crime? Supreme Court hears Rafiki case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved