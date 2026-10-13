Kenya to participate in RussiaAfrica Summit

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Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed that Kenya will participate at the third Russia–Africa Summit set for October 28 and 29, 2026, in Moscow.

Mudavadi made the announcement after hosting Russia’s Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko, at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Headquarters on October 13.

The PCS noted that Kenya’s participation will focus on advancing cooperation and strengthen strategic partnerships on economic development, diplomatic training, cultural cooperation, trade and investment.

“For Kenyans, this means pursuing new markets for businesses, stronger economic partnerships and opportunities for young innovators. Kenya’s place on the global stage must translate into real opportunities for our people,” he said.

“Our discussions with Ambassador Tkachenko also focused on advancing Kenya’s interests in energy, food security and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.”

According to Mudavadi, Kenya’s mission is to turn diplomacy into opportunities, investment and tangible benefits for its citizens.

During the summit there will be a Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum which will see engagements between governments, private sector and other stakeholders to identify practical opportunities for mutual beneficial cooperation.

Discussions between Mudavadi and Tkachenko on the summit saw Nairobi and Moscow emphasize the importance of identifying practical and mutually beneficial opportunities for exploration.

The two leaders said that this will deepen economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations and explore new areas of cooperation that support shared transformation and development priorities for the two nations.

According to PCS Mudavadi, Kenya’s participation at the summit underscores the government’s commitment to diversify its economic partnerships, expand market access for Kenyan products.

It also seeks to create jobs, improve livelihoods, attract critical investment and promote cooperation in areas that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The talks form part of Kenya’s broader economic diplomacy agenda of using relations to advance national development priorities and deliver results for citizens.

The first Russia–Africa Summit which took place in October 2019 was co-chaired by Russia President Vladimir Putin and his Egypt counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who was the then Chairperson of the African Union.

It was attended by 45 Heads of State and Government including Kenya’s former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The second summit was held in July 2023, in St. Petersburg, Russia bringing together 17 Heads of State and Government. Kenya was Benson Ogutu, the then Ambassador to Russia.