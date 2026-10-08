Inside Raila Odinga's mausoleum: A memorial built around legacy

President William Ruto yesterday unveiled the mausoleum of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga and handed it over to the family at Kango Ka Jaramogi.
The mausoleum tells Raila's story through architecture, photographs, artworks and words inscribed on its walls, offering visitors a glimpse into the political journey of a man whose public life spanned several decades.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…