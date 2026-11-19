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Former Public Service CS Justin Muturi. [File, Standard]

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been appointed to the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission for The Gambia's December 5 presidential election.

Muturi, who is also a co-principal of the Ukombozi Alliance, was appointed by the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat to join a team of election observers drawn from different countries and professional backgrounds.

The mission will be led by former Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Pakalitha Mosisili and will assess the conduct of the elections against democratic principles and standards, including transparency, credibility and electoral integrity.

Other members of the mission include Prof Aderemi Isola Ajibewa of Nigeria, Prof Cynthia Barrow-Giles of Saint Lucia, Mrs Marcella Samba-Sesay of Sierra Leone, Prof Mandlakayise Anthony Mchunu of South Africa and Ms Deepanjalie Abeywardana of Sri Lanka.

The appointment comes ahead of a closely watched presidential election in the West African country, where incumbent President Adama Barrow is seeking a third term.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) accepted nine candidates to contest the December 5 presidential election, including Barrow of the National People's Party and veteran opposition leader A.N.M Ousainu Darboe of the United Democratic Party.

Others are Talib Ahmed Bensouda of UNITE, Modou Lamin Sima of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens, Isatou Touray, Ebrima Tabora Manneh of the People's Alliance Party, Ansu Sanneh of the National Builders Party, and independent candidates Lamin J. Darbo and Almameh Gibba.

Campaigning officially began on November 16 and is scheduled to run until December 3, with December 4 set aside as a campaign-free day.

The election will be a political test for Barrow, who won the 2016 election against Yahya Jammeh and assumed office in January 2017, ending Jammeh's 22-year rule.

Barrow was re-elected in 2021 and is now seeking another five-year term under the 1997 Constitution, which does not impose presidential term limits.

Following his election in 2016, Barrow's government initiated a constitutional reform process that proposed introducing a two-term limit for presidents. However, the draft constitution presented to the National Assembly in 2020 failed to secure the required parliamentary support.

A second attempt to replace the 1997 Constitution also failed on July 7, 2025, after the National Assembly rejected the Constitution (Promulgation) Bill 2024. The proposed constitution included presidential term limits and other institutional reforms but failed to secure the required three-quarters parliamentary majority.

The failure of both attempts left the 1997 Constitution in force, allowing Barrow to seek a third term.