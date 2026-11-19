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The initiative seeks to transform rural communities into sustainable economic hubs by promoting clean energy, climate-smart agriculture, water conservation, tree growing and other income-generating activities while encouraging responsible environmental stewardship. [File,Standard]

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has teamed up with the Green Africa Foundation in an ambitious 10-year initiative to establish 1,450 Green Africa Villages across the country, seeking to tackle climate change, environmental degradation, poverty and food insecurity through community-driven solutions.

The initiative seeks to transform rural communities into sustainable economic hubs by promoting clean energy, climate-smart agriculture, water conservation, tree growing and other income-generating activities while encouraging responsible environmental stewardship.

Speaking during the Memorandum of Understanding signing, NCCK General Secretary Rev. Canon Chris Kinyanjui said the church would use its extensive grassroots network to mobilise communities and promote environmental conservation as part of its broader mission of transforming lives.

"The church has a critical role to play in addressing climate change and environmental degradation because of its extensive grassroots network. Through our congregations, we can reach communities across the country, educate them and encourage collective action towards environmental conservation," said Kinyanjui.

He said the partnership would leverage the church's presence in communities to promote sustainable livelihoods and encourage Kenyans to take responsibility for protecting the environment.

Kinyanjui noted that NCCK brings together 18 organisations and 32 churches, with a combined reach of approximately 17 million Kenyans. Its member churches also operate about 400 hospitals and health facilities and 10,000 schools.

He said the organisation would integrate environmental conservation and climate resilience into church teachings to influence behavioural change and encourage communities to prepare for climate-related challenges.

"We want environmental conservation and climate resilience to become part of our messages from the pulpit. Pastors should be able to preach about climate change, food security, sustainable agriculture and the responsibility of protecting God's creation," he said.

Kinyanjui cited ongoing NCCK interventions in Turkana, Tharaka Nithi and Kitui, where the organisation has supported water infrastructure, solar energy installations and climate-smart agriculture.

In Kitui, he said, NCCK had invested more than Sh500 million in programmes that include rehabilitating approximately 15 dams, constructing sand dams, improving water distribution systems and promoting conservation agriculture.

Green Africa Foundation Chief Steward Dr. Isaac Kalua said the initiative would place communities at the centre of sustainable development by equipping households with practical skills, appropriate technologies and market opportunities.

"Our goal is to put communities at the centre of sustainable development. We believe that development must begin with the people, and through the Green Africa Village model, we want to equip households with practical skills and opportunities to improve their livelihoods while conserving the environment," said Kalua.

He explained that the programme would not only focus on agricultural production but also support farmers throughout the value chain, including processing, value addition and marketing.

"We are not just interested in helping communities produce food; we want to walk with them through the entire value chain, from production and value addition to marketing. We want farmers to have access to markets so that their agricultural activities translate into sustainable incomes," he said.

The Green Africa Village concept, launched in 2007, is anchored on three pillars: nurturing people through ethical values and life skills, building healthy and resilient communities through sustainable livelihoods, and promoting environmental conservation and stewardship.

Under the partnership, the Green Africa Foundation will provide technical expertise, environmentally friendly technologies, quality assurance systems and best-practice standards, while NCCK will lead community mobilisation through its Church and Community Mobilisation Process.

The initiative will promote 11 key activities, including renewable energy, tree production, horticulture farming, beekeeping, fish farming, animal husbandry, water harvesting, community capacity development, ecotourism, waste management, and music, sports and arts.

Kalua said the programme would also promote cleaner cooking solutions to reduce dependence on firewood and charcoal, which continue to contribute to deforestation and expose households to indoor air pollution.

"We want to help rural households transition from traditional cooking methods that rely on firewood and charcoal to cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions. This will protect the environment, improve household health and reduce the burden on women and girls who spend hours collecting firewood," he said.

The model will be accessible at household, village, church and institutional levels, with households qualifying to participate by adopting at least three activities under the programme.

The partners said the initiative was informed by the growing vulnerability of rural communities to climate-related shocks, poverty and food insecurity.

According to the joint statement, approximately 67.8 per cent of Kenya's population, equivalent to 39 million people, lives in rural areas, where poverty levels stand at 42.9 per cent. It further indicates that only 34 per cent of Kenyans have access to clean cooking solutions, leaving millions dependent on firewood and charcoal.

The two organisations said the long-term ambition was to establish model Green Africa Villages across all 1,450 wards in Kenya, demonstrating how environmental protection can go hand in hand with economic empowerment.

They also called on county governments, development partners, churches and other stakeholders to support the initiative, noting that increased investment in community-based climate solutions would be critical to building a greener, more resilient and economically empowered Kenya.