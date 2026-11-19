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The union expressed optimism that the new CEO's tenure would strengthen the commission's performance while fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between management and employees. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Independent Commissions Workers Union (KICOWU) has pledged to work with the newly appointed Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Cheptumo Ayabei, expressing confidence in his leadership,while calling for greater attention to the welfare of commission staff.

The union said Ayabei's appointment was well deserved, citing his experience and years of service in the commission's administrative and financial management.

In a congratulatory message dated November 17, KICOWU Secretary General Njeru Kanyamba said Ayabei's institutional knowledge and experience placed him in a strong position to steer the commission through the evolving demands of education and financial management.

"Having served the Commission with distinction over the years, his deep institutional knowledge uniquely positions him to navigate the evolving landscape of education and financial management in Kenya," Kanyamba said.

The union said it is looking forward to a constructive and harmonious working relationship with the new chief executive, assuring him of its support as he assumes leadership of one of the region's largest employers.

However, KICOWU placed staff welfare among its expectations for the new administration, urging Ayabei to prioritize the dignity, welfare and professional growth of secretariat employees.

"We assure him of our steadfast support and partnership as he steers the Commission towards greater excellence while prioritizing the welfare, dignity and professional growth of the secretariat staff," Kanyamba said.

The union expressed optimism that the new CEO's tenure would strengthen the commission's performance while fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between management and employees.