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KRA intercepts 40 smartphones worth Sh8.2m at JKIA

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 1, 2026
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KRA intercepts 40 smartphones worth Sh8.2m at JKIA. [KRA]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted 40 smartphones valued at about Sh8.2 million after screening a passenger at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

Customs officers at International Arrivals recovered the phones from a male passenger who had arrived from Dubai.

The smartphones, comprising iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, were concealed among assorted items in three small suitcases and a backpack.

KRA said the passenger had not declared the devices to Customs and they were detected during routine baggage screening.

“The devices had not been declared to Customs and were detected during routine baggage screening,” the Authority said.

Customs officers conducted a further search of the luggage and recovered the phones.

During questioning, the passenger said he was transiting through Kenya by road to a neighbouring country.

However, a review of his passport and travel history showed that he had made several trips between Kenya and Dubai within a short period, including about seven trips in September.

“The frequent entries and exits, coupled with the short duration of the visits, prompted Customs officers to undertake further questioning,” KRA said.

According to the authority, the passenger entered Kenya on September 15 and left on September 17. He returned on September 19 and left the following day, then entered again on September 21 and left on September 22. He returned to Kenya on September 23.

Further questioning established that the passenger was acting as a courier for a Dubai-based client and that the smartphones were destined for Kenya.

The seized phones have been deposited at the Customs Warehouse pending clearance and verification.

The interception comes as KRA intensifies checks at the country’s points of entry to detect undeclared and under-declared goods.

In September, KRA also intercepted smuggled goods worth about Sh46.77 million in Eldoret in an operation targeting suspected smuggling along the Kenya-Uganda route.

The consignment included cigarettes, shisha tobacco products and powdered milk, with taxes amounting to about Sh29.18 million at risk.

The agency also seized a consignment at Eldoret International Airport containing 55,607 smartphones after only 3,000 devices had been declared. The consignment included 309 undeclared high-end smartphones, averting a potential tax loss of Sh21.5 million.

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KRA Intercepts Smartphones At JKIA Consignment Smartphones Interdicted At JKIA
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