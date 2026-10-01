Ex-Kiambu Assembly clerk, former KAA employee charged over fake certificates

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Two former public officers have been charged with allegedly using forged academic certificates to secure jobs. [Courtesy]

Two former public officers have been charged before a Nairobi court over the alleged use of forged academic certificates to secure jobs and fraudulently earn Sh6.28 million in salaries.

Kenneth Mwiti Kiogora, a former Second Clerk Assistant at the Kiambu County Assembly and Daniel Mukoya Olando, formerly employed by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), were separately arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday.

The two were arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court, where they denied the charges brought against them by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mwiti faces four charges, including fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery, uttering a false document and deceiving a principal.

According to the charge sheet, Mwiti denied that he allegedly fraudulently acquired Sh6,283,631.30 in salaries between August 31, 2016 and May 12, 2025 after securing employment at the Kiambu County Assembly using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

The prosecution alleges that Mwiti used a certificate purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) after sitting the November/December 2008 examination.

The charge sheet states that the County Assembly relied on the certificate in employing him as a Second Clerk Assistant.

The prosecution further alleges that Mwiti forged a KCSE certificate in the name of Mwiti Kenneth Kiogora, purporting it to be genuine and issued by KNEC.

It is also alleged that on September 1, 2016, at the County Assembly of Kiambu, Mwiti knowingly and fraudulently presented the forged certificate purporting it to be a genuine certificate issued to you by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), a fact you knew to be false.

He is additionally accused of deceiving his principal by allegedly providing false information that he held a KCSE certificate bearing index number 304201/016, with a mean grade of B Plain and certificate number 0008845.

Mukoya was separately charged with three charges relating to an alleged forged Bachelor of Commerce certificate.

The prosecution alleges that on or before June 23, 2023, at Lokichogio Airport in Turkana County, Mukoya submitted a certificate from Mount Kenya University to Airport Manager Joel Gaya Agot for consideration for appointment as an Acting Fire Supervisor.

The charge sheet alleges that the document purported to show that Mukoya had graduated from Mount Kenya University during its August 6, 2021 graduation ceremony.

He is further accused of forging the certificate and later knowingly and fraudulently presenting it as genuine.

The Prosecution alleges that the document was false or misleading and that Mukoya knew.

The EACC said it had investigated the two cases and forwarded the inquiry files to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who approved the charges.

The Commission said it would also institute civil proceedings to recover salaries and other benefits allegedly obtained through the use of the fraudulent academic qualifications.

The cases will be mentioned within two weeks for a pre-trial hearing.