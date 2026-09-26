Teen mothers left stranded as SHA maternity cover falls short

Despite the government’s repeated assurances that maternity services are accessible to vulnerable mothers, teenage mothers are increasingly finding themselves stranded in hospitals because of unpaid bills.
Whereas the government has continuously insisted that teenage mothers are automatically enrolled and receive free antenatal care, delivery, postnatal care and psychosocial support under its health financing system through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the reality on the ground appears to be different.
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