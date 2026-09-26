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Autopsy of Anthony Otieno suggests neck compression as family denies claims of him being a robber

By Newton Kimaiyo | Sep. 26, 2026
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Anthony Otieno’s family seeks answers after an autopsy found possible neck compression. [File Courtesy]

An autopsy has revealed that Nairobi resident Anthony Otieno's possible cause of death was neck compression.

Otieno died on Friday in unclear circumstances after being arrested following a car chase by police officers through a Nairobi residential neighbourhood that resulted in an accident. He was later found dead at City Mortuary.

The post-mortem was conducted at the City Mortuary by Dr Bernard Midia in the presence of representatives of the family, DCI, IPOA and human rights organisations.

It showed some minor superficial wounds on the face and also on the limbs.

Dr Midia said, according to the autopsy, possible injuries included the finding of a bleed on the upper side of the neck, in the muscles, which possibly would be suggestive of neck compression.

Dr Midia added that they often tie everything together by taking specimens for other investigations and also to piece other evidence together from the time that the deceased was picked up, to the time that he died and also with witnesses, so that the case can be wrapped up conclusively.

"So, cause of death, considering features of neck compression, there is neck compression, but we have to do other investigations, such as toxicology screening, tissue diagnostics.

"We have to take other pieces of samples, samples from the body for investigations by forensic laboratories so that we can add it up and then we conclude this case," said Midia.

Regarding the alleged accident, the pathologist said he can only give comments about the autopsy and suggest possible investigations.

The family, led by Otieno's mother, Lucy Ndira, aunt Leonida Atieno and spokesperson Rex Omolleh, questioned the circumstances that led to the death of their kin, while dismissing the claims that he was a thief.

The spokesperson questioned why he was not booked at the police station and taken through the court process in order to prove his innocence or be held accountable according to the law if he could be found guilty.

"We want answers; innocent Kenyans cannot keep on dying like this. Even if he was a thief, he was arrested. Why not take him to court? Why kill him?," posed Omolleh.

They call for justice while demanding answers about where their kin was taken and what happened between the time he was allegedly arrested at midday and around 10:22 pm, when he was taken to the Nairobi funeral home as an accident victim.

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Related Topics

Anthony Otieno Death Anthony Otieno Autopsy Neck Compression Police Arrest
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