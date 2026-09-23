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Kindiki defends Kenya Kwanza administration's development agenda

By Boniface Gikandi | Sep. 23, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Maragua MP Mary Wamaua at Gakoigo Stadium in Maragua town on September 23, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki took President William Ruto's re-election campaign to Maragua where he outlined the Kenya Kwanza development agenda.

Prof Kindiki said the government has allocated Sh56 billion to tarmac 1,200 kilometers of roads in Murang'a County, among other key development programmes aimed at uplifting the citizens' living standards.

The DP took a swipe at the opposition for criticising President Ruto’s development agenda, saying they have nothing tangible to offer Kenyans.

Speaking in Maragua during the inspection of Gakoigo Stadium and Mbombo Gwathamaki road, Kindiki said the government was implementing projects outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

“We are implementing the UDA manifesto one after the other to ensure all the expectations are met as we urge the residents of Murang’a to be fully supportive of the government,” he said.

“In 1992, the politics of Kenneth Matiba and Mwai Kibaki were smooth, with no destruction of property. In 2002, Uhuru Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki were the candidates on opposing sides, and no violence was witnessed. Let's play the right politics and ignore those hurling insults at each other but remain focused on development,” said Kindiki.

The DP who was accompanied by Maragua MP Mary Wamaua and her Kangema counterpart Peter Kihungi, said President Ruto has delivered more than his predecessors.

He said Kenya has been transformed into a construction site with roads, markets and affordable houses under construction.

Kindiki urged farmers to take advantage of the onset of the rainy season to boost food production and advised residents in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground.

“As we take advantage of the rains, I urge all to adhere to public safety directives from authorities to prevent loss or damage associated with land and mudslides, flooding, or other adverse weather hazards,” said Kindiki.

Murang'a, he said, sits in a strategic position and will have international standard stadiums, Gakoigo and Mumbi, which are under construction for at a cost of Sh1.8 billion.

Wamaua said Kindiki has proved his worth for supporting the development in the Mt Kenya region.

“Kindiki is a leader who supports President Ruto to ensure he listens to the issues raised by the residents as part of the government agenda,” said the MP.

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Related Topics

Kenya Kwanza Development Agenda Ruto's Re-election Campaign DP Kithure Kindiki Mt Kenya Politics
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