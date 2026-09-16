Electoral reform group piles pressure on IEBC ahead of 2027 polls

Former Chief Justice David Maraga. [File Courtesy]

A new multi-stakeholder coalition has piled pressure on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), demanding sweeping electoral reforms before the 2027 General Election to restore public confidence in a process that remains dogged by controversy over technology, procurement and the integrity of the voters’ register.

The People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, led by ex-Chief Justice David Maraga and launched during a press briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, said Kenya could not afford another election whose credibility is contested after ballots are cast.