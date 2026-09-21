Silverstein remembered as a doctor who put patients first

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Kanu chairman and also former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, flanked by Former Mt.Elgon Mp Joe Kimkung, following the proceedings of Memorial service for the late Dr.David Silverstein Moi's personal doctor on September 20th 2026 at Nairobi Hospital Amphitheatre hall.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Dr David Silverstein has been remembered as a dedicated physician whose life was defined by service to patients, honesty and compassion.

At his memorial service at Nairobi Hospital, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Silverstein’s widow, Channa Commanday, among other dignitaries paid tribute to a doctor whose medical career touched patients, colleagues and generations of professionals.

Moi, whose family was treated by Silverstein for decades, described him as more than a physician, saying he became a trusted friend and confidant to his father.

“There is a particular kind of trust that exists between a doctor and the person whose heart he holds in his hands, quite literally,” Moi said.

He said Silverstein never allowed power or friendship to influence his medical judgement.

“He never let power intimidate his judgement, and he never let friendship compromise his honesty,” Moi said.

Moi also remembered Silverstein as a man who respected people regardless of their race, tribe or religion.

“He stuck to his own belief that everybody was a person in their own right and they should be respected as such,” he said.

For Channa, Silverstein’s greatest commitment was to his patients.

“To know David, even for a moment, was to know that his reason for being was for the patient,” she said.

She recalled how he taught continuously, from the bedside to students, nurses, doctors, patients, and technicians.

“David taught in every venue at the bedside, to students, nurses, doctors, patients, and technicians. He was present for you, for all of us,” she said.

Channa also remembered him as a strong defender of patients’ rights who refused to remain silent when their dignity was compromised.

“David did not stay quiet when patients’ rights were wronged,” she said.

Even at 82, she said, Silverstein remained busy attending to patients, meetings, synagogue activities and exercise.

Colleagues recalled his extraordinary dedication, including arriving at the hospital at 2am and still making the 6:30am ward round. He also ran a free clinic every Wednesday at Jalaram Medical Services, giving his time and resources to patients.

Behind the dedicated physician was a man known for his humour and warmth. Colleagues remembered his sharp suits and colorful socks, while patients looked forward to his cheerful “Uhuru!” greeting on discharge.

Moi, who knew Silverstein for more than 50 years, said his legacy extended beyond medicine.

“We could not all become doctors. But we certainly could all become people who respected all others,” he said.

Channa urged those who knew her husband to carry forward his commitment to advocacy and justice.

“Speak truth to power. And when power isn’t listening, get together, unite and get noisier,” she said.

Silverstein leaves behind a legacy of medical service, patient advocacy, and respect for human dignity.

His family and friends have remembered him as a hero and a person everyone would love to interact with.