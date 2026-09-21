The Bomas question: Where is the contract?

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano grilled for not appearing for some of the committee oversight meeting invitations, when she appeared before the Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing Chaired by Hamida Kibwana to deliberate on the progress of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. September 17th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The 45 billion Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) project has run into a fresh storm after it emerged the Ministry of Tourism, which owns the project and oversees its funding, does not hold the contract for its construction. Instead, the key procurement and contracting documents are held by the Ministry of Defence, which was delegated responsibility for implementing the project.

The disclosure at the Senate has raised questions over who is ultimately responsible for the Sh45.1 billion project, whose cost has risen from an initial Sh31.7 billion, and why the ministry funding and overseeing the flagship facility does not have immediate custody of its principal contractual documents.