Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages

The Office of the Controller of Budget has called on counties to tighten their revenue collection systems and plug loopholes that could expose public funds to leakages as it steps up scrutiny of how devolved resources are collected and spent.
Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o said county revenue systems need to be integrated with accounting systems to strengthen controls and minimise the risk of funds being lost, as her office began a 10-day monitoring and evaluation exercise in Kisumu County.
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