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Eugene Wamalwa accuses registrar of frustration, invites Sifuna to join DAP-K

By Martin Ndiema | Sep. 21, 2026
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National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa during a funeral in Trans Nzoia last Saturday. [Martin Ndiema]

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has accused the Registrar of Political Parties of frustrating leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The movement is seeking to establish new political parties after leaving the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

 Wamalwa pointed out that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino have all encountered obstacles in their attempts to create or register new parties.

“Should Sifuna feel frustrated, I warmly invite him to join DAP-K, as we share a common goal of forming a new government,” Wamalwa stated on Saturday during the funeral of Edward Musombi Munabi in Kapretwa, Saboti, Trans Nzoia County.

His comments come at a time when political realignments are taking shape within the opposition as leaders from Linda Mwananchi seek new political avenues beyond ODM in anticipation of the 2027 General Election.

Wamalwa also urged Parliament to expedite amendments to electoral laws, emphasising that legal reforms are crucial for strengthening the electoral process and ensuring clarity ahead of the upcoming elections.

He called on the Judiciary to prioritise petitions challenging or seeking interpretations of electoral laws, arguing that any lingering legal uncertainties should be resolved before the election season kicks off.

"I urge Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Chief Justice Martha Koome to ensure that the laws are properly addressed,” Wamalwa added.

He believes that a clear electoral framework will enable political parties and candidates to prepare effectively for the 2027 elections while minimising disputes stemming from unclear electoral regulations.

Former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa also appealed to politicians and their supporters to uphold peace as the campaign season heats up nationwide. “We all need Kenya to stay peaceful while we seek votes, as we have no other place to call home,” Dr Wamalwa remarked.

UN-Habitat Permanent Representative Susan Nakhumicha also urged politicians to maintain civility during campaigns, calling on leaders to focus on issues rather than personal attacks.

Nakhumicha said political campaigns should be conducted responsibly as politicians seek support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Western Politics DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa 2027 General Elections
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