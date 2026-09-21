Sh7bn debt threatens to derail Grade 11 textbook rollout

Kenya publishers Association Chairman Musyoki Muli address press during the briefing on upcoming of 27th Nairobi international book fair(NIBF) scheduled for 23rd to 27th September at the Sarit Expo Centre,Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A crisis is looming over the rollout of Grade 11 after publishers warned that delays in settling a Sh7 billion government debt could affect the printing and distribution of textbooks needed by learners when schools reopen in January 2027.

The warning comes barely three months before the pioneer Competency-Based Education cohort moves to Grade 11, after the same learners experienced textbook shortages when they entered senior school this year.